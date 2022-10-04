City seeks funds for Pinnacle Parkway extension

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee, is seeking state funding to extend Pinnacle Parkway.

On Tuesday, the City Council gave its approval to submit an application to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a State Industrial Access grant. If approved, the grant would cover 100% of roadway construction costs and 50% of right-of-way acquisition costs associated with extending the parkway from its intersection with U.S. Highway 11-W to the intersection of Walnut Hill Road and Island Road.

The purpose of the proposed project is multi-faceted. Extending the parkway is expected to alleviate congestion in the I-81 Exit 74 area of West State Street, prevent drivers from cutting across traffic onto U.S. 11W from Island Road and also create an industrial access way for Tennessee Hills Distillery, which has relocated its headquarters to Bristol and is building a new distillery at the former American National University campus.

Tom Anderson, director of economic development for the city, said the Pinnacle Parkway extension project would make the area a lot safer, but would also come with “a pretty good price tag,” he said. According to Anderson, travelers would not be impacted by future construction.

“The construction will happen where there is no traffic, at this point, so it'll be happening basically where it won't affect the public at all until it's complete,” Anderson said.

According to Brian Ramsey, director of engineering for Bristol, Tennessee, extending Pinnacle Parkway could be the first accomplishment in a much larger undertaking — the Bristol North-South Connector project — which would connect 11-W to 11-E from The Pinnacle to Bristol Motor Speedway, but that is still in the planning phases, he said.

“It's a big step toward getting that North-South Connector started,” Ramsey said of the SIA grant.

Bristol is eligible for the grant because of the manufacturing component of Tennessee Hills Distillery, which is constructing a $21.3 million, 35,000-square-foot distillery just off the parkway that is going to be capable of producing about 50 barrels a day. Tennessee Hills officials have said they intend on taking their brand national.