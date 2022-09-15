City school board mulls Stone Castle project

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Thursday night about a potentially multi-million dollar project to bring the historic Stone Castle football stadium up to ADA compliance as well as revamp the aged visitor seating area.

According to Ed DePew, the school system’s supervisor of facilities and maintenance, the project could cost as much as $2.5 million, given the escalation in the pricing of materials. The project’s main focus is to remedy an Office of Civil Rights complaint filed over a lack of handicap accessibility, seating and parking at the stadium. It would also mean a renovated seating area on the visitors side, with details on what that may look like yet to be determined.

No members of the board seemed excited about the project as the tone in the room was one rooted more in aggravation as board members pointed out multiple times that the project will take funds away from other school needs and will delay important projects. Board member Jill Harrison said she wants to streamline the process as much as possible.

“This is so far down on the priority list of the capital projects that we need to do for the welfare of our students and our staff,” Harrison said. “I hate having to do it, but we have to. We’re required to do it, so I am not in the mind to spend much more than we really need to.”

Board Secretary Jim Butcher recommended partnering with the city and private donors to fund the project, like he said was done on the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center.

“I would like to see that as a possibility,” Butcher said. “Why can’t we share this? If it is indeed important to the city, then I think the city ought to have an opportunity to step up.”

Board Vice Chair Eric Cuddy voiced the most frustration of any board member over the issue, saying generally that more attention has been put on the high school football stadium than there has been put toward other major topics of educational importance. Siding with Harrison on the issue, Cuddy said that the school system should not spend more than it has to on the project.

“What matters is third graders that need to read (and) ninth graders that need to get passed to get their credits,” Cuddy said. “It astounds me [that] there has been more outcry for the visitors side of the football stadium than there was for (student resource officers) in our schools.”

When asked her thoughts on the matter, Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor said she wants to maintain the integrity of the Stone Castle as much as financially possible. She also stated that she feels comfortable in the system’s ability to finance the project without city assistance.

According to Thursday’s discussion, bidding for the work could be done in the springtime; however, no decisions have been made regarding what the renovations will look like precisely as the board, community members and city leaders are expected to continue discussions in the coming weeks and likely months.