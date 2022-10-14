City says it has met deadline to provide landfill cover

BRISTOL, Va. — The city met its revised deadline to install dirt cover atop all the trash in its landfill, and set a proposed timeline to complete the next phase of work at the landfill by the end of this year, according to documents filed in U. S. District Court.

On Thursday the city filed a status report with the court, in accordance with extended deadlines approved in late August. The city completed installation of “intermediate” dirt cover by the Oct. 10 deadline set by the court. Bristol Tennessee inspected the work Oct. 11, according to the report.

Covering the face of the landfill with adequate levels of dirt — at least 12 inches — was one of the recommendations from a panel of experts assembled by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The city agreed to complete that action as part of a preliminary injunction filed with the court as part of Bristol Tennessee’s lawsuit regarding landfill emissions.

The new status report also provides a schedule to complete the installation of a temperature monitoring system within the landfill’s waste mass. Last month the City Council approved entering an agreement with Connelly & Associates.

The units are needed to measure the temperature of the waste. The expert panel concluded it was likely excessive heat produced within the waste mass that was a contributing factor to the offensive odors causing public complaints from residents of both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, for nearly two years.

Well casing pipe has been ordered and the temperature probes were to have been ordered by Friday. The pipe is expected to arrive at the landfill Nov. 1, according to the report. The probes are expected to be delivered in late November.

“Connelly and Associates will mobilize and set up equipment near the end of October and commence borehole drilling on October 27, 2022,” according to the city’s status report. “Drilling the boreholes will take approximate five to six weeks. The drilling and installation of the well casing pipe should be completed a week or so after the arrival of the temperature probes.

“Absent any unforeseen problems with the drilling in the waste mass, delays due to inclement weather, or delays in the supply chain for the delivery of the well casing pipe or the temperature probes, the installation of the dedicated temperature monitoring system should be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.”

The report provided no updates on any other steps recommended by the panel and agreed to by the city.