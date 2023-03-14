BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders took the first step Tuesday toward borrowing money to pay for landfill work, unanimously approving a resolution to repay expenses with borrowed funds.

“The Treasury regulations, promulgated under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, provides that to allocate proceeds of bonds to reimbursement of expenditures paid in advance of an issue of bonds, the city must declare its official intent to allocate proceeds of bonds to reimbursement of expenditures,” according to the document.

“The city intends to issue bonds in a future period in an expected maximum principal amount of $30 million to finance the project, and allocate a portion of the proceeds to the reimbursement of expenditures, according to the document.”

City leaders haven’t borrowed that money yet, but expect to borrow some amount to balance its budget and pay for all of the remediation projects underway or planned to resolve landfill issues.

In other matters, two of the city’s three independent tourism entities requested additional funding for the upcoming year.

Believe in Bristol, the downtown’s Main Street promotion and development agency requested $75,000 — a 50% increase over the $50,000 in the current budget while Discover Bristol, the tourism division of the Bristol Chamber is seeking an additional 58% increase in funding — asking for $200,000 compared to the $126,000 in the current fiscal year.

The Birthplace of Country Music, which operates the BCM Museum and manages the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, is asking for level funding, or $50,000 in the city’s fiscal 2023-24 spending plan.

Those agencies plus the city school division each made budget presentations during the City Council’s regular meeting. No action was taken on any of the requests.

Christopher Perrin, director of Discover Bristol said increased lodging tax collections — reflecting additional people coming to the city — is the agency’s primary barometer of success.

“Lodging tax collections, last year the city saw a $530,000 or 41% increase compared to the previous year and this all happened before the temporary casino opened its doors,” Perrin said.

The agency teams with other entities to attract visitors and works with traditional draws such as the music festival and Bristol Motor Speedway. It also promoted two new food events last year, the Downtown Wing Walk and Oktoberfest, Perrin said.

“The tourism and travel industry contributed over $80 million to Bristol Virginia’s economy in 2021,” he said.

In making her pitch for more funding, Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott noted that the 165 businesses of downtown Bristol represent the city’s second largest employer.

“Of our almost 1,200 full-time employees, 549 work on the Virginia side of town collectively making downtown Virginia’s second largest employer only trailing Hard Rock by 20 fulltime jobs and that is according to the 2022 fiscal year audit,” she said.

Elliott called downtown Bristol the “heartbeat” of the community.

Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for BCM said the entity’s museum bounced back nicely post-pandemic, reporting 19,500 visitors from 2,250 cities and towns in every U.S. state and four foreign countries. They also hosted 58 bus tours 23,600 school children — programs that virtually stopped during the pandemic.

The music festival also rebounded from the pandemic — cancelling the 2020 event and operating with limitations in 2021. About 32,000 people attended the three-day festival last September and advance ticket sales for this year are well ahead of schedule, she said.

School Superintendent Keith Perrigan also presented the division’s $41 million spending plan, which seeks an additional $1 million from the city, raising the requested local contribution to $8.4 million compared to the $7.4 million in the present budget.

