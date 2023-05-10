BRISTOL, Va. – Mayor Neal Osborne this week sent a letter to President Joe Biden, seeking financial aid for the city’s landfill crisis.

Osborne announced during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the city was again asking for federal assistance to help pay for remediation work at its embattled landfill.

On Wednesday the city released a copy of the letter, dated May 8, where Osborne provides some background to the president on a problem that has beguiled residents on both sides of the state line since at least 2020 and is costing millions of dollars to try and resolve.

“This problem extends beyond just a foul odor – downtown businesses, city leaders and citizens are concerned about the negative impact the smell may have on tourists and shoppers,” Osborne wrote.

“The city continues to have a constrained budget and has already spent $8 million in city funds on consultants, testing and placing additional gas wells – sincerely doing its utmost to ameliorate conditions causing the odors,” he wrote. ‘Between now and Dec. 31, 2023, the city is estimating to spend an additional $28 million to implement the recommendations of the expert panel report.”

The city is conducting that work under a state consent order and has been operating under a temporary federal injunction, pending the final resolution of that case.

“As this work and research continue, including the implementation of new processes and equipment, it remains extremely costly and is estimated to reach $60 million. The total cost of the project will mean drastic increases in city tax rates and trash collection rates, which will be burdensome for those already struggling in the city,” the mayor wrote.

On Tuesday the council voted to increase the taxes on prepared meals and hotel room rentals in addition to raising the residential waste collection rate from $33 per month to $60 per month. Those amounts are expected to be finalized at the council’s next meeting on May 23.

The letter fails to state the city has no capacity to borrow $60 million, that federal are being expended on the work and that the impending likelihood of having to borrow $27 million will maximize city borrowing for years.

In his letter, Osborne outlined the city’s economic issues with a 22% poverty rate and median household income of $38,000 in a city of 17,000 residents, noting “this is a situation that requires assistance.”

The mayor also noted the city was unsuccessful in seeking financial aid through U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine through either the Environmental Protection Agency and Congressionally designated spending program. The city has also yet to hear back on a funding request to the state of Virginia.

"The city assumed that the EPA would step in due to underlying challenges with methane gas generation, gas well network expansion, liquids management, air and groundwater monitoring and other issues concerning climate change, but that never came to fruition," Osborne wrote. "We also thought the [Virginia] DEQ would help with ongoing maintenance costs and some of the big projects but that has proved to be an unrealistic expectation. At this point the city feels as though we have exhausted every avenue of funding and thus far been unsuccessful with those efforts."