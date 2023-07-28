BRISTOL, Va. — The city is now two major landfill remediation projects away from fulfilling all of the recommendations made by an expert panel and required in separate court consent decrees.

Since the end of June, a temporary, improved leachate storage and treatment system has treated more than 1.2 million gallons of leachate from the quarry landfill. A permanent replacement must be designed, built and installed by next summer, which will be the final project on the city’s list.

Also this summer, contractors completed the installation of the experimental sidewall odor mitigation system, which collects landfill gas that was escaping around the sidewalls of the quarry landfill and directs it into the gas collection system.

During the past week workers continued setting up and tuning a temporary flare to burn off combustible gas from the landfill. The landfill’s gas collection system also has a new 8-inch diameter pipe to improve gas extraction from recently drilled wells and the new sidewall system, city officials previously said.

“The [sidewall] system is working as designed. It’s been in place since before June 14 [deadline]. We installed the leachate treatment system by June 30 [deadline]. It’s working and online. I think there are some tweaks that have to be made to it get it working at optimal efficiency,” City Manager Randy Eads said Thursday.

“Our next order of business is shaping the landfill in order to put the EVOH [Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer; a thermoplastic product that is an effective gas barrier] liner in place,” Eads said.

The shaping work is expected to start this fall, in either October or November. The permanent leachate system is due to be in place and operational by June 30, 2024, Eads said in response to questions.

“Those are all of the major projects. That should complete everything in appendix A of the consent decree with Virginia DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality] and Bristol Tennessee.

The city is operating under two matching consent decrees — one with the DEQ and the other with its sister city, which is part of resolving a federal lawsuit filed last May.

Shaping the landfill to “direct storm water runoff to a storm water management basin located at an appropriate point of the landfill” is part of item six in the city’s consent decree with the DEQ and must precede the installation of the EVOH cover system, which is also prescribed in the decree.

The final deadline for his phase is next June and precedes the formal closure and post-closure steps required to permanently shutter a landfill.

The city has spent millions to remedy issues with the landfill and expects to spend an additional $25 million to pay for recently completed and upcoming projects.

“I’ve been very impressed with both the folks we’re working with and city staff. We have stayed on schedule to meet all of our deadlines. I think that’s a testament to how hard they’re working,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “I’m very happy with the results — not just timewise but the marked decrease in smells. It costs a lot of money but its money well spent and we’re getting the results we need.”

The city continues to await any word from the state of Virginia about potential financial assistance. Requests for millions in funding are included in the draft state budget but the impasse remains between budget negotiators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, meaning the fate of those dollars remains uncertain.

Additionally, Eads said the city has had no further response from the federal government on its requests for funding assistance.

In June the city contracted with the firm Stantec to conduct air sampling — collecting individual air samples at specific locations around the landfill and air monitoring — which allows for real time measurements of the general air conditions around the landfill.

The air monitoring program will detect for the presence of total VOCs, Benzene, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dimethyl Sulfide and Ammonia. If detected, the monitoring system will indicate how much of a particular compound is present. The monitoring program utilizes a minimum of three targeted locations on the landfill property, including two sites along the property line between the landfill and the Tennessee state line.

The city is expected to begin posting that information on its websites by Aug. 15.

“I feel good about where we’re at. Back in May of 2022, prior to Bristol Tennessee suing us, during a council meeting I said it would take 18 months to get these projects completed. Here we are; we’re on a timeline of 18 months of having these projects completed.

“I think my stating it was going to take 18 months was the spark that lit the lawsuit fire,” Eads said. “Unfortunately we had to go through the lawsuit, expend millions of dollars in attorney fees — that could have been used for remediating the situation. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”

Both sides have reached an agreement resolving the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia.

Two federal agencies — the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency — which would have jurisdiction in these matters have until August to respond to the agreement, before it can be finalized.