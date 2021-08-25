City gets good financial news for fiscal 2020-21

BRISTOL, Va. — Despite a year rocked by a global pandemic, the city of Bristol, Virginia finished fiscal 2020-21 with $23.6 million in cash on hand and reserves of $4.5 million.
Members of the City Council received the good economic news in the form of a year-end financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin presented the unaudited figures, which included substantial rebounds in sales and use and meals tax revenues.
It has been just four years since the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts branded the city the most fiscally distressed locality in Virginia.
Sales and use revenues were $4.11 million, over $780,000 above the $3.3 million target, while local restaurant meal taxes finished the year at $5.45 million or $1.1 million more than the $4.29 million target included in the city’s budget.
Lodging taxes rebounded after several months of no travel due to COVID restrictions to finish at $1.27 million, compared to a $1.34 million target.
Mayor Anthony Farnum said he was especially pleased to see the lodging taxes rebound.
“It shows people are traveling and they’re coming to Bristol,” Farnum said. “We have a lot to be optimistic about.”
City officials were able to limit general operating expenses to $50.6 million or $7.42 million under the $58 million budgeted for the general fund. After all deductions were completed — including an extra $1 million set aside for debt service — the city finished with an estimated $2.8 million balance.
The $23 million cash on hand figure is well above last year’s $19.2 million, the $19.9 million total for fiscal 2018-19 and $14 million for fiscal 2017-18, according to Spradlin.
Four years ago, the city had to rely on short-term tax anticipation notes to help pay its bills, there was no money in reserves, the city paid only $190,000 on its sizable long-term debt, and its credit ratings needed attention.
Contrast that with the current report, which includes $4.5 million in specific reserve accounts, the city paid $1.8 million on its debt, and its credit rating from Moody’s has made a two-step improvement.
“All the credit goes to the CFO, the finance department and all the department heads in the city. Everyone really tightened their belt when the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Farnum said. “I’m real optimistic and real excited about the direction we’re headed.”
In other matters, the council rejected a request by the city’s Industrial Development Authority to change its name to Economic Development Authority, voting the matter down 3-2. The authority board recently voted 7-0 to seek the change, saying it better reflects their mission of promoting all types of economic development.
The IDA appears as a party on bond documents related to The Falls commercial development as it acted as the city’s agent on that project. Councilman Bill Hartley asked if the change would have any impact on bond documents and existing agreements.
“Anything that’s already been entered into, the EDA would still be as responsible as the IDA,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “I have reached out to bond counsel, and they do not have any concerns about changing the name to EDA from IDA. But there would have to be a notice posted.”
However, Eads said a few minutes later that there is a debt payment due Nov. 1 related to The Falls.
Hartley said EDA seemed more “reflective” of what the authority is doing. He and Councilwoman Becky Nave voted for the change, but Farnum, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne and Councilman Kevin Wingard voted against it.
“We think timing may be a little better in the near future. I think there are several things we need to look at as we move forward in regards to changing that name,” Eads said after the meeting. “Bond debt is always first and foremost when talking about the IDA and issues facing the IDA and The Falls, so that’s part of the decision. As the city is continuing to move forward with economic development, we think there will be another opportune time to consider that name change.”
The mayor said he wants to dig into the matter.
“We can revisit this in the future. I think we need to take a hard look at it, and we can revisit in the future,” the mayor said.
In other matters, the council heard a presentation about the proposed new elementary school and state approval to use $2 million to help construct it. However, it took no action.
The mayor said the latest proposal, which includes keeping Stonewall Jackson Elementary open while closing Highland View and Washington-Lee “helps” because there was public opposition to locating all elementary students in the eastern corner of the city.
“I think they’re moving in the right direction. It’s exciting that some federal dollars became available, and that can be used sort of like a down payment,” Farnum said. “We’ve not broken ground on a school in Bristol, Virginia in almost 50 years, so I’m excited about what this may hold.”
