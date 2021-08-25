City gets good financial news for fiscal 2020-21

“Anything that’s already been entered into, the EDA would still be as responsible as the IDA,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “I have reached out to bond counsel, and they do not have any concerns about changing the name to EDA from IDA. But there would have to be a notice posted.”

However, Eads said a few minutes later that there is a debt payment due Nov. 1 related to The Falls.

Hartley said EDA seemed more “reflective” of what the authority is doing. He and Councilwoman Becky Nave voted for the change, but Farnum, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne and Councilman Kevin Wingard voted against it.

“We think timing may be a little better in the near future. I think there are several things we need to look at as we move forward in regards to changing that name,” Eads said after the meeting. “Bond debt is always first and foremost when talking about the IDA and issues facing the IDA and The Falls, so that’s part of the decision. As the city is continuing to move forward with economic development, we think there will be another opportune time to consider that name change.”

The mayor said he wants to dig into the matter.

“We can revisit this in the future. I think we need to take a hard look at it, and we can revisit in the future,” the mayor said.