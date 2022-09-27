City Council approves tax reduction

BRISTOL, Va. – City taxpayers will get a break on their upcoming personal property tax bills following a Tuesday City Council vote.

Bristol Virginia charges $2.50 per $100 of assessed value on cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and boats. It presently assesses those items at 100%, which is forecast to generate $4.46 million this fiscal year.

After much discussion Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to reduce the assessment ratio to 83%, which is expected to generate about that same amount of total revenue. That is down from the 90% which was presented at the first September meeting.

"I think its important to understand that values of vehicles have risen so people would be getting some sticker shock if they were getting higher bills. So it was important to try to give some relief to the taxpayers – as much as we can," Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting.

Those personal property tax bills are expected to go out from the city commissioner of revenue's office next month and will be due in December.

If the council had left the ratio unchanged, the levy was forecast to generate $5.19 million, or about $700,000 more than last year, according to information provided by the commissioner's office.

The previously agreed upon 90% ratio was expected to generate $4.8 million for the city, or about $340,000 more than last year.

Councilman Kevin Wingard was the first to urge the council to consider something lower than 90%, urging them to go no higher than 82% or 83%.

Commissioner of Revenue Cloe Eva Barker urged them to go no lower than 85% due to the potential for delinquencies due to higher taxes, City Manager Randy Eads told the council.

"It is my opinion we take this down to 80% and not impose an increase on our citizens," Wingard said. "The cost of living now is more than some can bear and we do not need to add to their burdens."

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who made the initial motion, said he was open to lowering the ratio.

"I don't think we ought to go 80 [%] but I think 85 would be OK and seems like 83 is about break-even," Osborne said.

Council member Becky Nave said she didn't want to go lower than 83% and that was where they landed.

Just because the ratio is lower, that doesn't mean tax bills will decrease. Each bill is based on the individual value of each taxed item – many of which have risen in the current market, the council agreed.

Eads warned against trying to do too much given the uncertain costs to resolve issues with its embattled landfill.

"It's been seven years the city's been in good financial shape, I can assure you council with the landfill, and what we have set aside right now, is going to go really quickly," Eads said. "We have to be really careful what we're going to do moving forward or we'll wind up back in 2012-2017 borrowing tax anticipation notes to meet operating expenses.

"I recognize taxes are a burden on people but we have commitments we're going to have to make to DEQ as it relates to that landfill and we do not know the total cost of those projects yet ... I urge you to use caution because the city has to do the financially responsible thing even though it may not be the popular thing."

The mayor said this vote strikes a balance.

"We do have obligations as a city – employees to pay, roads to pave, debt we need to pay – but citizens do pay a lot of taxes already and any kind of relief we can give is a good feeling," Farnum said.

In other action the council unanimously voted to hire Janet Jennings as the city's next chief financial officer. She will replace Tamrya Spradlin, who resigned in late August to become executive director of finance and budget for Stafford County, Virginia, public schools.

Jennings currently serves as finance director and comptroller for the city of Johnson City. Her first day in Bristol is Monday, Oct. 3.

The council also approved the sale of a former elementary school at 222 Oak St.

