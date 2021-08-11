City commits to spending $1.5M on landfill odor problem

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia’s City Council committed to spending nearly $1.5 million Tuesday to address current issues with the city’s embattled landfill.
In separate votes, the council unanimously appropriated $1.01 million to hire a solid waste manager and four full-time landfill workers, lease equipment, acquire an odor mitigation system and fund the installation of 17 additional gas wells within the landfill.
They also approved a $309,000 contract with APTIM Government Solutions LLC, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to drill a series of new wells inside the landfill. The company was selected as the lowest of four bidders. Once completed, those wells will be connected into the existing landfill gas collection system.
Additionally, as part of its plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan dollars, the city also expects to invest $180,000 for water pumps and wet wells at the city landfill.
“It’s a big number, but it’s a serious issue in our community,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “It affects people on both sides of the state line. We heard from people tonight from Virginia and Tennessee talking about the smell. They’re smelling it in their neighborhoods and streets. It’s in their homes. I smell it in my house, and I have family on the Tennessee side that smells it too. It’s a big community issue.”
The City Council meeting followed a third public meeting where city officials gave around 30 residents an update on efforts to address issues with the landfill.
“You never like spending money, but this money will go to try to fix this issue citizens are having, and it’s worth it. We need to do what we can to fix the issue as quickly as possible,” Farnum said.
The $1.01 million is coming from the city’s unassigned fund balance and does not tap into reserve funds designated for other specific expenditures.
The mayor noted it was through years of hard work and sacrifice that the city was able to have those funds readily available for this type of emergency.
This marks the second time the council has approved spending to address the landfill issue. In January, the council approved spending $140,000 to reduce water in the landfill and shore up its gas collection system, but those measures have proven inadequate.
The approvals include hiring four additional positions whose sole jobs will be to provide dirt cover over most of the trash in the landfill, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“These are things we need to do to make the landfill operate effectively and to make sure we’re abiding by all of the regulations,” Eads said. “These expenditures are necessary not only in regards to the gas wells — that’s something we have to do regardless of whether there is an odor issue or not. We’re putting in 17 gas wells — maybe more than necessary — but according to the landfill experts, that’s what we need to do, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Those positions will become part of the landfill’s ongoing annual operating budget.
“It is going to have to have a different look to it. To operate that landfill appropriately, it’s got to be funded appropriately, we have to give [it] the resources it needs — which means people and money and equipment — so they can do the job that’s expected to be done,” Eads said.
During the public landfill meeting, Bristol Tennessee Councilman Chad Keen responded to a question about that city’s voice in the process.
“We are in constant contact with Randy [Eads] and our fellow council members in Bristol, Virginia,” Keen said. “We are monitoring the situation. Needless to say, we are very concerned about what is happening within the city. I believe, and I believe our other council members believe, that Randy and his staff are doing everything they possibly can to rectify the situation.”
Beyond the personnel costs, the $1.01 million includes $525,000 for gas well installation and $100,000 for an odor mitigation system.
That system will convert a liquid substance into a vapor that will then be sprayed in odorous areas of the landfill. The substance — described as a “proprietary chemical — will attach itself to the odor molecules and force them to the ground, according to Ernie Hoch of Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm consulting with the city. Hoch said the liquid is safe enough to drink and doesn’t mask the smell with another odor.
“It’s not just making something smell better and it floats away smelling better. It attacks it,” Hoch said during the public meeting. “The challenge is it has to be vaporized, and the vapor has to attach to the molecule.”
The plan is to cover most of the landfill with clay dirt to hold gases in, work trash in small areas and use odor mitigation in those areas in hopes the network of gas wells will collect and remove the remaining gas, Hoch said
The mayor said the council, at this point, has to trust the experts.
“Once the extra gas wells are in the landfill and working, and more people are working to provide cover … I hope our citizens can get some pretty quick relief,” Farnum said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC