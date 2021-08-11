City commits to spending $1.5M on landfill odor problem

The City Council meeting followed a third public meeting where city officials gave around 30 residents an update on efforts to address issues with the landfill.

“You never like spending money, but this money will go to try to fix this issue citizens are having, and it’s worth it. We need to do what we can to fix the issue as quickly as possible,” Farnum said.

The $1.01 million is coming from the city’s unassigned fund balance and does not tap into reserve funds designated for other specific expenditures.

The mayor noted it was through years of hard work and sacrifice that the city was able to have those funds readily available for this type of emergency.

This marks the second time the council has approved spending to address the landfill issue. In January, the council approved spending $140,000 to reduce water in the landfill and shore up its gas collection system, but those measures have proven inadequate.

The approvals include hiring four additional positions whose sole jobs will be to provide dirt cover over most of the trash in the landfill, City Manager Randy Eads said.

