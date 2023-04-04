BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday committing to spend up to $5 million in the coming fiscal year for a new baseball facility at Whitetop Creek Park.

The funding commitment comes as the city faces the potential of losing its long-established Appalachian League baseball club, the Bristol State Liners, without an upgraded facility.

Bristol has been home to Appalachian League baseball since its inception in 1911.

Council members voiced strong support for funding the majority of the project that would convert an existing field at Whitetop Creek Park into a new-and-improved stadium worthy of Appalachian League, or collegiate summer league, baseball. The project would essentially pave the way for the State Liners to move from Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia, to the evolving Highway 394 corridor in Bristol, Tennessee.

City Councilman Mahlon Luttrell, president of the State Liners, said earlier this year that an improved facility would be needed to keep the team in Bristol.

Luttrell noted during Tuesday’s council meeting that he has been a volunteer member of Bristol Baseball, operator of the State Liners, for over 22 years, the majority of which has been as president. Luttrell stated he does not receive any compensation, nor do any of the other volunteers of Bristol Baseball.

The proposed stadium is estimated to cost $7 million, $2 million of which is to come from a private entity. The stadium could also serve as the home field for the Tennessee High Vikings baseball team and host other outdoor events, like concerts.