City asking residents opinions on rezoning

BRISTOL, Va. — The city is contacting residents who live next to the future Hard Rock casino to gauge their opinion about rezoning their neighborhood to promote further commercial development.

Jay Detrick, the city’s interim director of Community Development and Planning, is sending a letter to residents and property owners along Veda Drive — the residential street directly adjacent to the former Bristol Mall, site of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol slated to open in mid-2024.

“This is basically to get what their feeling would be on having their property rezoned from residential to business,” Detrick said. “The city is not requiring this. This would not prevent you from continuing to live in your current house — if that’s what you want to do. But it would allow for business development in the area — if you are approached to sell to somebody who wants to use the property for a business.”

Over the past three months the Bristol Virginia City Council and Planning Commission have approved two requests from Veda Drive property owners to allow commercial use on their properties.

One project will allow construction of a small boutique hotel where a one-story home currently stands and the other would permit a range of commercial options for the site where Felty Insurance now operates.

Both those projects front Gate City Highway, so both were already considered likely commercial candidates in the city’s long-term use plan. The letter is aimed at properties without Gate City Highway frontage, Detrick said.

The subdivision is currently zoned for residential use, but business zoning would permit other commercial uses while still allowing people to live there — if they choose to, Detrick said.

Actions to change zoning require public hearings and a series of approval steps before being finalized.

The city expects more rezoning requests in the months ahead. This issue was raised during a recent City Council meeting whether those first two projects signaled that a stream of such requests might be forthcoming.

There are about 20 homes along Veda Drive and ownership is a mix of locally owned and some out-of-town owners, Detrick said.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good number who will either [be] commenting back to us or calling us. I’d like to set up a neighborhood meeting just to discuss what would be involved, what would be required, what they can and cannot do with their property,” Detrick said.

