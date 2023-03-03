BRISTOL, Tenn. — HOPE for Bristol addressed the Bristol Tennessee City Council this week seeking support for an air monitoring system due to the Bristol, Virginia, landfill.

In the Bristol Tennessee City Council work session on Tuesday, Joel Kellogg and Becky Evenden of HOPE for Bristol asked the city help with their proposed air monitoring project. The group needs $15,000 to buy two air monitoring devices that would be used to monitor air quality near the landfill at two locations in Bristol, Tennessee.

Emissions and related public concerns over horrendous odors from the landfill have been an ongoing issue for years in the Twin City. Bristol, Tennessee, filed a lawsuit against its sister city last May to try and force remediation efforts, which are now underway.

Kellogg said Tuesday that the idea is to establish a community network of air monitoring stations that will be able to connect to an alert system if certain compounds are found to be above predetermined thresholds.

“If we get a large airborne release from this landfill, it’s scary what could happen, so any avenue we can to try and put this together is what we're exploring,” Kellogg said.

HOPE for Bristol is awaiting two devices from the company SENSIT to test out in a trial period. The group raised more than $2,500 to conduct air monitoring with rental devices over a four-week period that ended Feb. 21.

According to Tuesday’s presentation, the current PurpleAir Network used by HOPE for Bristol is not sufficient. They also said there is no long term air monitoring network available to the public nor a way to link findings to an alert system. They also said they are unsure if Bristol, Virginia, will monitor the air in Bristol, Tennessee, and what exactly they would monitor for.

The device being sought from SENSIT — the RAMP — can detect carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, sulfur dioxide and other compounds. The customizable unit can also display other relevant data in real-time with a built-in threshold alert system and a web-based portal for viewing data and managing the monitors.

The group has already secured a $20,000 grant through Appalachian Voices, which will go toward placing two devices in Bristol, Virginia. The goal is to have a network of six monitors.

Bristol, Tennessee, Mayor Vince Turner said Tuesday that continuous air monitoring at the landfill is something the city has asked for, but they are unsure when a determination will be made on the matter.

Evenden said she sees HOPE for Bristol's monitoring as being different from what Bristol, Virginia would do.

“Bristol, Virginia, should absolutely be required to do a high level of continuous air monitoring,” Evenden said. “This is more of a community-level (project). It’s more affordable. We are looking at trying to do it for three years because that’s what the Appalachian Voices grant is for, so if we could get similar funding and similar units on the Tennessee side … that's what the expert panel recommended — more data, long term data, so that people know whether or not the work is actually effective.”