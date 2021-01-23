Citing precedence, DA seeking life without parole for Boswell

Godsey said he did not intend to harm the child, claiming the baby missed the bed, landed on a tile floor, slid and hit a wall. When Godsey discovered he was not breathing, he alerted the mother, attempted to perform CPR and called 911. Godsey had no criminal record, and witnesses testified that he had shown remorse for his actions, records show.

In 2001, the Tennessee Supreme Court reversed the death penalty and imposed life without parole. Godsey, now 47, is currently incarcerated at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

“They found that the punishment was disproportionate.” Staubus said. “In Godsey, the only aggravating factor to make Godsey eligible for the death penalty was that the victim was less than 12 and the defendant was over 18. The court focused on the fact that there was only one aggravating factor, Godsey’s age and his lack of a criminal record prior to the murder.”

Staubus said Boswell’s case is similar in that there is one single aggravating factor. She’s 18 years old and has no prior criminal history, he said.

The prosecutor said he believes life without the possibility of parole is the appropriate choice in Boswell’s case.