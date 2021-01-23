Citing precedence, DA seeking life without parole for Boswell

An overturned death sentence in 2001 stands behind the decision by Sullivan County’s chief prosecutor to seek life without parole — rather than the death penalty — for the teenager charged in her daughter’s death.
Megan Boswell, 18, appeared via Zoom video conferencing Friday morning for an announcement hearing in Sullivan County Criminal Court. She previously pleaded not guilty to 19 felony charges, including felony murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. Her child, Evelyn Boswell, was the subject of a nationwide search until her body was found in March 2020 on family property in Blountville.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus has been considering an enhanced sentence for Boswell. But he told Judge Jim Goodwin on Friday that he is seeking life without the chance of parole, if Boswell is convicted.
Staubus told the Bristol Herald Courier that, to reach his decision, he spoke with the family, reviewed the evidence in the case and the case of State v. Bobby Godsey, who was convicted in 1997 of murder in the death of his girlfriend’s child.
“He received the death penalty,” said Staubus, who assisted former District Attorney General Greeley Wells with the case.
Godsey, who was 22 at the time, was convicted of felony murder for killing 7-month-old Evan Price. The man admitted he was angered by the baby’s crying and threw him toward a bed, according to court records.
Godsey said he did not intend to harm the child, claiming the baby missed the bed, landed on a tile floor, slid and hit a wall. When Godsey discovered he was not breathing, he alerted the mother, attempted to perform CPR and called 911. Godsey had no criminal record, and witnesses testified that he had shown remorse for his actions, records show.
In 2001, the Tennessee Supreme Court reversed the death penalty and imposed life without parole. Godsey, now 47, is currently incarcerated at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.
“They found that the punishment was disproportionate.” Staubus said. “In Godsey, the only aggravating factor to make Godsey eligible for the death penalty was that the victim was less than 12 and the defendant was over 18. The court focused on the fact that there was only one aggravating factor, Godsey’s age and his lack of a criminal record prior to the murder.”
Staubus said Boswell’s case is similar in that there is one single aggravating factor. She’s 18 years old and has no prior criminal history, he said.
The prosecutor said he believes life without the possibility of parole is the appropriate choice in Boswell’s case.
C. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s attorney, told Goodwin that he is still reviewing evidence in the case, and additional motions could be filed.
Goodwin scheduled Boswell to return to court May 14.
Evelyn was 15 months old when she was reported missing in late February 2020 by her grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., who told authorities he had not seen the child since early December 2019.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched a probe of the disappearance and interviewed both Megan Boswell and Ethan Perry, Evelyn’s father, who was stationed in Louisiana.
Authorities said Megan Boswell provided a number of false statements during the investigation, leading them to search in multiple states for the child. She was eventually arrested on charges of filing false reports, which remain pending in criminal court.
Then, on March 11, investigators found Evelyn’s body on family property on Muddy Creek Road. Her remains were found in a shed, authorities said.
A grand jury later returned charges against Megan Boswell in connection with her daughter’s death. She remains held at the Sullivan County jail.