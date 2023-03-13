ABINGDON, Va. — With a combined $2.5 million invested in legal fees thus far, both Bristols return to federal court today for a settlement conference in their nearly year-old litigation.

The mediation settlement conference is scheduled at 10 a.m., before Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. It is not open to the public or news media.

Bristol Virginia requested the mediation in December. Senior Judge James P. Jones ordered the case to mediation Jan. 3, despite objections by attorneys for Bristol Tennessee that called it “premature.” Judge Sargent issued a Jan.10 order scheduling the conference and ordering the parties to appear in person.

“Experience teaches that settlement conferences are often unproductive unless the parties have exchanged demands and offers before the conference and made a serious effort to settle the case on their own,” the judge wrote in her Jan. 10 order.

“Accordingly, before arriving at the settlement conference, the parties are to negotiate and make a good faith effort to settle the case without the involvement of the court,” she wrote. “Specific proposals and counter proposals, other than an initial offer and demand, shall be made. If settlement is not achieved before the settlement conference, the parties shall be prepared to engage in further negotiation at the conference.”

Bristol Tennessee filed its lawsuit last May, claiming the city and its residents have been negatively impacted by widespread foul odors, emissions and other concerns related to the Bristol Virginia landfill. It asserts Bristol Virginia violated the Clean Air Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and was negligent in its operations.

Now operating under a preliminary injunction, Bristol Virginia is complying with a series of steps to rectify landfill issues recommended by a state panel of experts.

In ordering mediation, Judge Jones wrote, "the cost of this litigation is a burden on both cities and ultimately their taxpayers."

To date Bristol Virginia has spent about $1.5 million with its Richmond-based firm McGuire Woods, City Manager Randy Eads said last week. Bristol Tennessee has spent about $1 million with its Richmond-based counsel Troutman Pepper, according to bills approved by its City Council.

Judge Sargent directed both sides to provide written updates to the court in advance of the hearing and outlined how the proceedings would unfold.

“Each party shall provide the undersigned, in confidence, a concise written statement of the issues to be decided in the case and the evidence the party expects to produce at trial by or before March 7, 2023. The statements also shall outline the settlement negotiations to date,” she wrote.

“The purpose of the settlement conference is to facilitate settlement of this case, if that is appropriate. It will be conducted in such a manner as not to prejudice any party in the event settlement is not reached,” the judge wrote.

At the settlement conference, both sides will be given an opportunity to jointly discuss the factual and legal highlights of their case, according to the order.

“Then separate, confidential caucuses will be held with each party and the party’s representative(s). Attached is an outline for the parties to review prior to the settlement conference to make the best use of the time allotted.

“The requirement for parties’ personal appearance is intended to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the settlement conference, by reducing the time for communication of offers and expanding the ability to explore options for settlement,” according to Sargent's order.

Judge Sargent also provided an outline for the proceedings, which includes questions about potential outcomes, including if settlement is reached, do both parties want it on the record? If settlement is not reached, and further discovery is needed, what is the plan for continued settlement discussions and do they want court involvement in these talks? And lastly, if settlement is not reached, attorneys should be prepared to discuss it again at the final pretrial conference.