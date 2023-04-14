"Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia are jointly submitting a proposed Consent Order and Permanent Injunction and Other Relief (“Consent Order”) to both their City Councils on Monday, April 17th. The Consent Order settles the federal court case filed by Bristol, TN last year and represents the resolution of all claims and allegations that either party may have against the other relating to Bristol, VA’s operation and maintenance of the Quarry Landfill as of the date of entry of the Consent Order. As part of the Consent Order agreement, Bristol, VA will make a one-time payment to Bristol, TN in the amount of $300,000. Additionally, the Consent Order provides that no additional trash or other waste will be received, placed, or disposed of in the Quarry Landfill. Bristol VA is required to obtain Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (“VDEQ”) approval to permanently close the Quarry Landfill once remediation efforts are complete under the Consent Decree entered into between Bristol VA and VDEQ. Finally, through the Consent Order, Bristol VA has agreed to conduct continuous air monitoring until a polyethylene cover has been placed over the Quarry Landfill. The air monitoring will test for certain emissions including hydrogen sulfide, total reduced sulfur, and volatile organic compounds, and results will regularly be made available to the public. Both Bristols are pleased to bring an end to the lawsuit by finding common ground to move the entire Bristol community forward and believe that this is an important step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation among their combined community."