Church group, inspired by 97-year-old, crochets warm clothing items for homeless
Knitting for the Homeless
Crafting a solution

Scarves 04

Charlene Milhorne, Mabel Milhorne and Joanne Cornett knit socks, scarves and beanies for the homeless.

 JOAQUIN MANCERA/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
Scarves-02

Charlene Milhorne (left), Mabel Milhorne (center) and Joanne Cornett (right) knit socks, scarves and beanies for the homeless.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A church group that crochets scarves for the homeless has found its inspiration in 97-year-old Mabel Milhorne.

At the start of the pandemic, when church services were being held in the parking lot, Charlene Milhorne welcomed her mother-in-law, Mabel Milhorne, to her church, the Beulah Baptist Church in Meadowview. Mabel Milhorne also joined Charlene Milhorne’s crocheting group, which calls itself Knitting for the Homeless.

Initially, Mabel, who turns 98 in December, arrived to the group with a goal in mind, to have 400 crocheted scarves by the end of the year. However, issues with her vision forced her to take on a new role in the group. She has quickly become a beacon of inspiration and motivation for the 12 women who have found a much-needed communal therapy in the group and developed into prolific producers of colorful mittens, beanies and scarves.

Scarves 01

Mabel Milhorne displays some of the knitted clothing items made by the church group and packaged to be distributed to the homeless.

“She’s an inspiration to all of us. Just to keep it going, no matter how old we get, no matter how bad our aches and pains are, we keep it going,” Charlene said. “It’s like going to the psychiatrist; you can sit there if you want to talk, you talk, I talk the whole time!”

The Knitting for the Homeless group was formed six years ago in 2015. Charlene Milhorne formed the group after reading an article in a magazine about Dorcas, a biblical character who gave away her clothes to those in need. Charlene Milhorne wanted to do something similar in her community.

Today the group has become a revolving door of members, the youngest of which is 10 years old.

Scarves-03

Mabel Milhorne, 97, arrived to the group with a goal in mind to have 400 crocheted scarves by the end of the year.

Because of the pandemic, they tend to gather in small groups, with the most vulnerable members doing their work from home. Charlene Milhorne loves seeing new people join and aims to have everyone come in at least once a month to meet their yearly objective of filling up the donation bags before winter.

“It’s a blessing to see young people come,” Charlene said. “When you are doing something like this … just finding time out of your schedule … something will always come up.”

Two members of their church who are part of organizations focused on assisting the homeless (the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission in Bristol and the Thanks to Calvary Baptist Ministries) help deliver the scarves, beanies and socks to those in need.

