Church group, inspired by 97-year-old, crochets warm clothing items for homeless

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A church group that crochets scarves for the homeless has found its inspiration in 97-year-old Mabel Milhorne.

At the start of the pandemic, when church services were being held in the parking lot, Charlene Milhorne welcomed her mother-in-law, Mabel Milhorne, to her church, the Beulah Baptist Church in Meadowview. Mabel Milhorne also joined Charlene Milhorne’s crocheting group, which calls itself Knitting for the Homeless.

Initially, Mabel, who turns 98 in December, arrived to the group with a goal in mind, to have 400 crocheted scarves by the end of the year. However, issues with her vision forced her to take on a new role in the group. She has quickly become a beacon of inspiration and motivation for the 12 women who have found a much-needed communal therapy in the group and developed into prolific producers of colorful mittens, beanies and scarves.

“She’s an inspiration to all of us. Just to keep it going, no matter how old we get, no matter how bad our aches and pains are, we keep it going,” Charlene said. “It’s like going to the psychiatrist; you can sit there if you want to talk, you talk, I talk the whole time!”