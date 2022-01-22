Church distributes 781 air purifiers to residents coping with landfill emissions

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Since early November, the Rev. Sam Weddington and volunteers at First Presbyterian of Bristol have provided 781 air purifiers to residents from both Bristols who’ve been affected by the emissions from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

In the past few months, the demand for air purifiers has grown as the stench from the landfill has continued to spread and affect new areas of the city. Weddington, pastor of the church, has served as a voice for those negatively impacted by the ongoing problems at the landfill, calling for accountability and assistance from the city councils of Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.

“In the last (Bristol, Virginia) council meeting, I did thank them for admitting that they needed help with the landfill, and I said it’s also time for you guys to get involved with the relief efforts,” he said.

So far, Bristol, Virginia officials have offered no funding to residents for air purifiers, air filters or other items to help alleviate the odors from the landfill.

However, the city of Bristol, Tennessee, in cooperation with the United Way of Bristol, has distributed more than 220 air purifiers to Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County residents.

Currently, First Presbyterian has been able to acquire air purifiers from Aerus for a low price because of a deal brokered by Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. However, the demand is quickly outpacing the supply, and Weddington and his volunteers are overwhelmed.

“We sort of imagined it starting off small and at the first distribution, there were only 84 units that we gave out. … On our last distribution, which was Tuesday, we gave out about 200,” Weddington said. “You just hear people’s stories, the impact that it has on them. That’s really what drives it, you know. Somebody’s got to do something.”

Weddington said he will continue to plead with members of the Bristol Virginia City Council to take responsibility for helping the citizens they represent cope with the landfill emissions.

“I just don’t have the infrastructure the city has or the man hours,” he said. “I am literally doing this on my spare time, and like today, we’ve got people coming in during office hours. That means that some of my office work today I’m going to have to pick up on my days off.”

For now, Weddington and First Presbyterian are looking for volunteers to make phone calls and reach out for donations to raise the funds needed to get closer to their initial goal of providing 800 air purifiers.

“I’ve got a pretty good team of folks to call once the list gets put together and distribute. What I could really, really use are people that are interested in soliciting businesses and other things,” Weddington said. “Say there’s a concerned citizen out there who wanted to go to three or four businesses to collect donations, I could really use some help with that.”

Individuals who want to apply to get an air purifier from the church should contact Weddington on Facebook.

“I know that sounds a little low tech. It is,” he said. “But the reason is we just we don’t have the capacity of the United Way or some of these others to have a full vetting process. It’s on a case-by-case basis using our best judgment and kind of just a formula based on the number in the household.”

The pastor said he doesn’t want people to believe the air purifiers will solve their problems with the landfill, and he hopes that Bristol, Virginia officials find a permanent solution soon.

“Purifiers help, they don’t solve,” Weddington said. “Sometimes, people get confused like, you know, I can still smell it at my house. Well, we’ve never promised that the smell goes away. It just helps. I’m hoping that the solutions will come sooner rather than later.”