Christmas tree farmer not sure what to expect this year amid pandemic

The trees range in height from about 7-12 feet tall. Trees that tall often get donated for holiday festivities, he said.

Hannah and his wife, Ethel, used to cut trees for their customers until about three years ago, but he is no longer able to navigate the hills behind his house.

The amazing thing is Hannah sells the trees for just $10 each. He charged just a little more when he did the cutting for customers years ago. Business has been steady the past few days. Hannah has seen new and familiar faces of families who selected 7- and 8-foot trees for their homes.

“One person from Virginia Beach came with the family they were visiting, and he decided to take a tree back to Virginia Beach using the car’s luggage carrier,” said Hannah. “A customer reminded me that he’s been coming here for Christmas trees for 17 years.”

He enjoys using his professional skills to make the trees flourish, but interacting with customers has brought him the greatest joy over the years.

“My family and I have enjoyed that part of the business more than anything — especially seeing the kids who get to pick out their first Christmas tree,” he said.