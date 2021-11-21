 Skip to main content
Christmas parade returns to Abingdon on Dec. 4 after being canceled last year
top story

Christmas parade returns to Abingdon on Dec. 4 after being canceled last year

ABINGDON, Va. — Strike up the band and get your marching shoes ready.

The Kiwanis Club of Abingdon’s Christmas Parade returns to town at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, parade organizer Amanda Bailey, a longtime Kiwanis member, said.

“We’re very excited to be back,” Bailey, a community engagement librarian at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, said.

The parade marches down Main Street — from Court Street to Palmer Street — with as many as 50 entries expected.

Participants will likely include the Abingdon High School Marching Falcons Band, Blue Mountain Therapy and the Bart Long Auction Clydesdales, Bailey said.

Frankie Fulton is portraying Santa Claus. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will handle the color guard.

The parade was not held in 2020, due to coronavirus concerns.

“We tried to re-invent it as sort of a parking lot affair. But we couldn’t do it,” Bailey said.

And now?

Bailey is still accepting participants in this parade through at least Tuesday — possibly later.

“People really put a lot of thought into their entries. It’s wickedly funny,” Bailey said. “It is a fundraiser for Kiwanis. The small entry fee does help us do things. We support children’s organizations, like summer reading at the public library and some of the summer programs at William King Museum of Art.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

