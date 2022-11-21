Christmas Extravaganza planned by Bristol VFW

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than 200 children and their families have been invited to attend the Bristol Post 6975 VFW's Fourth Annual Christmas Extravaganza.

The event will take place Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Bristol Skateway.

Joey Smith, the auxiliary president of the VFW, emphasized they hope to bring joy to the kids and their families during what has been a difficult year.

"I think people are struggling with inflation and things like that. Our times just got tough in our community, and people just need a little bit of help to get through," Smith said. "We wanted to do that one thing to where the kids will have fun one night, and we can take the pressure off the parents for at least that one night."

Each child will be able to choose two presents from the gifts which have been donated by the VFWs 10 community partners. Smith highlighted there are all sorts of presents for kids to choose from.

"We have about 10 community sponsors and donators that did drop off points and bought toys, and some competing community businesses have pitched in and their employees have come on board to drop off toys," Smith said. "There are toys from Vtech stuff for the babies, to bicycles, to scooters. There's just everything."

Smith highlighted that Scott Lane, an actor and professional wrestler from Morristown, Tennessee, who appeared in The Walking Dead and who was also in Spiderman Homecoming, will be at the event alongside 83-year-old Facebook famous comedian Marge & In-Charge.

"They're great people, and they love the kids," Smith said. "A lot of stuff is going to be going on, just to make it a great night for the kids."

Actors from Theatre Bristol will also participate in the event, and Taste Buds, a local ice cream shop, will serve ice cream to the kids.

The VFW will continue to accept toy donations until Dec. 4. Those interested in providing gifts for the event can reach out to Joey Smith at (423) 963-5744.