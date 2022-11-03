 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport but in a new location

DSC_2705.JPEG

Christmas Connection will be held at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 Photo Contributed

Christmas Connection – the annual celebration of the region’s best arts and crafts vendors – is returning to Kingsport in a new location.

This year, the 43th annual Christmas Connection will be held in the main convention hall at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center (1901 Meadowview Parkway). The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 and is sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts.

“Whether you’ve been enjoying the Christmas Connection for years or are trying it out for the first time, this artisan and craft fair has something for you,” Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator for the city, said.

Christmas Connection offers a variety of unique gifts in time for the holiday season. Just some of the items available include country crafts, home décor, fine wood and leather crafts, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, ornaments, stained glass, wheel-thrown pottery and baked goods.

Local food trucks will be set up outside the convention center, while just inside you’ll find the Connection Café and booths by the Kingsport Ballet.

For more information on the Christmas Connection event, visit www.EngageKingsport.com or call (423) 392-8414.

