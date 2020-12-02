Christian health care leader urges churches to meet virtually to help slow virus

“Their nurses, they started getting COVID. They did not get COVID from their hospital and exposure to patients. They got COVID from their churches and their communities,” Chupp said. “And it’s just a shame. Now that they’ve got such … high numbers of patients from COVID, their staff are sick as well.”

Chupp added that for churches that still decide to meet in person, CMDA has created a simple one-page poster of seven recommendations for safe church gatherings that’s available at cmda.org/coronavirus.

But he said that worshiping virtually rather than in person is a clear way for Christian churches to practice Jesus’ command to love their neighbors at this point in the pandemic.

“For such a time as this, I think it’s wisest for us not to gather in person,” Chupp said.

He added that although “it’s probably going to be a while” before people outside of the health care field can get vaccinated against the virus, local pastors should help their congregations get ready to be vaccinated.

“For both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine[s], it looks extremely safe. … [They’re an] amazing, amazing blessing,” he said. “So encourage your people to be vaccinated when the time comes.”