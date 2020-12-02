Christian health care leader urges churches to meet virtually to help slow virus

The leader of a large Christian health care association recommended Tuesday that churches stop meeting in person as the area’s COVID-19 case count continues ballooning.
Dr. Michael Chupp is the CEO of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations (CMDA), a Bristol Tennessee-based organization for Christian health care professionals with more than 20,000 members throughout the U.S. and around the world, according to its website.
Chupp spoke during a Tuesday Zoom meeting during which more than 50 local pastors, church staff, health officials and government leaders discussed the health crisis and what local churches and religious groups could do to help. The meeting was organized by the nonprofit Bristol’s Promise.
“Even though some of our government authorities have gotten kind of gun-shy after all the pushback that they got over the last few months, we feel it’s time for the church to do what’s right, even before mandates happen,” Chupp said.
“And so we are pleading with the church during this [COVID-19] surge to consider not meeting in person because of what we’re seeing,” he added.
Chupp said one of CMDA’s members leads a large hospital association in Colorado, where he said hospitals are facing a level of crisis that East Tennessee seems to be approaching.
“Their nurses, they started getting COVID. They did not get COVID from their hospital and exposure to patients. They got COVID from their churches and their communities,” Chupp said. “And it’s just a shame. Now that they’ve got such … high numbers of patients from COVID, their staff are sick as well.”
Chupp added that for churches that still decide to meet in person, CMDA has created a simple one-page poster of seven recommendations for safe church gatherings that’s available at cmda.org/coronavirus.
But he said that worshiping virtually rather than in person is a clear way for Christian churches to practice Jesus’ command to love their neighbors at this point in the pandemic.
“For such a time as this, I think it’s wisest for us not to gather in person,” Chupp said.
He added that although “it’s probably going to be a while” before people outside of the health care field can get vaccinated against the virus, local pastors should help their congregations get ready to be vaccinated.
“For both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine[s], it looks extremely safe. … [They’re an] amazing, amazing blessing,” he said. “So encourage your people to be vaccinated when the time comes.”
Eric Fields, who pastors Grace Bible Church in Bristol, Tennessee, told the group that he’s relied heavily on CMDA as well as other local medical leaders for pandemic safety guidance.
“To have that organization in our backyard … and also their ability to address the medical and scientific needs but also from a Christian perspective … we’ve been very, very grateful for their guidance and resources,” said Fields, who also works for the Summit Companies, a local nonprofit consulting group.
But even guidance from Christian health experts hasn’t spared Fields’ church from disagreements about how to worship during the pandemic, he said.
“[With] every single decision that we’ve made, from asking people to wear masks to going [virtual] some weeks to coming back and trying to social distance … we’ve lost people from our church,” he said. “And at times that has been gracious and at times it hasn’t been.”
Local health officials also shared pandemic updates from their communities, painting a grim picture on both sides of the state line and urging local churches to be good partners in preventing any further spread of the virus.
“Our little health department is pretty much overrun. We’re doing the best that we can,” Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said of the county’s pandemic situation.
May said that Sullivan County has seen a number of outbreaks associated with churches and religious groups. He stressed the need for people to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and staying home if they test positive for or are exposed to COVID-19.
“This is not a political issue. This is a public health issue. This is a community issue. And this is … a love-your-neighbor issue,” May said. “We have to take care of each other.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.