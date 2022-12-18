Chilly arctic plunge, rain and snow on the way

Brace yourself for a downhill plunge into the arctic zone this week.

And while you’re shopping for Christmas presents, pick up some pipe-wrap for your house. You’re going to need it come Friday morning.

High temperatures from Monday to Thursday are expected to remain near normal each day — from the mid-40s to about 50.

But rain is forecast to fall Wednesday night to Thursday night with the approach of a cold front, said Kerrie Simmons, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“Temperatures are going to be dropping drastically,” Simmons said. “As we get closer into Friday, the chance of snow increases.”

Thursday night’s low is dipping to 15, Simmons said.

Friday’s high is expected to be in the mid-20s with a 70 percent chance of about one inch of snow — or more, Simmons said.

“The peak of the precipitation will be Thursday night into Friday morning,” Simmons said. “It’s going to start tapering off early in the day Friday and by the evening time, will be out of here.”

Beyond Friday, the chances of a white Christmas, like what was witnessed in 2020, is minimal, according to Simmons.

Still, the temperatures will remain in the 20s for daytime highs and go as low as 5 to 10 degrees each night next weekend as Christmas Eve arrives on Saturday and Chirms falls on Sunday, Simons said.

All that could at least add up to seeing some snow still lingering on the ground for Chirms Eve and possibly Christmas Day, Simmons aid.

At the onset, check off this list:

• Wraps your water pipes – and leave a faucet running with a trickle – so your water lines don’t freeze.

• Get your pets in at night.

• Check on your neighbors.

• Wear gloves, scarves and coats to avoid frostbite and limit your skin’s exposure to cold.

• Buyers, beware: The rainy-snow mix could prove to be dangerous to travel for last-mixture Christmas shoppers.