Chilhowie history teacher helps students put Capitol riot into context

Robinson said he talked to his students about this process. It is studied during the year in historical context, and this particular Electoral College vote count will be a historic year, perhaps remembered forever, as are the attacks on Pearl Harbor and 9/11. He said he heard that Jan. 6 would be a date that would live in infamy.

“We have a tradition in this country of a peaceful transfer of power,” Robinson said, that has taken place since the founding of the country.

“This wasn’t peaceful,” he said.

Robinson said his students have been subjected to contentious elections and governing for most of their lives. The last two have been especially so.

“I tell them the last two elections were not supposed to be that way,” he said. “I tell them about the United States of America when everybody identified as Americans. They have lived in a polarized society all their lives.”

Robinson said some of the students were passionate in their opinions about the Capitol breach and on both sides of the presidential election.