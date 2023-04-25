Two children are now in foster care following a weekend search that involved local and state authorities.
Washington County Virginia Social Services took custody of the children – 10—year-old Kayden Smith and eight-year-old Kendall Smith — on Saturday, said Lt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department
Social Service workers had located the children at a trailer home on Willow Circle on Thursday morning in Bristol, Virginia, Crawford said.
But the children were later listed as missing in a search that involved the Virginia State Police.
The search ultimately ended around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Alpine Motel in Abingdon, Virginia, where a family friend had been in contact with the children’s mother but cooperated with police in getting the children into custody, Crawford said.
Washington County officials had been working on an ongoing case with the children, Crawford said.
The children were staying with their mother, Barbara Louise Smith, 31, and her boyfriend, Charles William Lewis, 35.
Both Lewis and Smith have outstanding arrest warrants for probation violation in Washington County while Lewis is also wanted for failure to appear in court, according to Crawford.
“They were wanted,” Crawford said.
The children had lived in Washington County, Virginia, but Crawford said, ““They bounced around. They were living in a car.”
The family was homeless, and the children appeared neglected, Crawford said, adding “The kids weren’t being sent to school.”
Police are currently looking for Smith and Lewis as the investigation continues.
