Child undergoes amputation in wake of abuse complaint

An unnamed Russell County boy underwent emergency amputation surgery last month due to apparently untreated frostbite, according to a criminal complaint filed in the county's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

As a result, Rebecca R. Bremner, 32, Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood, is being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, charged with felony child abuse and neglect.

Michael Park, 43, also of Gravel Lick Road, is being held at Forsyth County, North Carolina, and awaiting extradition on the same charges, according to a written statement from the sheriff's office.

Both were arrested Jan. 19.

The investigation, which is ongoing, began Jan. 12 when the sheriff’s office received a call from the Russell County Department of Social Services.

The criminal complaint was filed Jan. 18.

The boy, whose age also wasn't released, was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon last month with the "appearance of severe frostbite to his lower extremities. [His] feet were noted to be black with surrounding yellow sloughing tissue and purulent [likely infected] drainage," according to the criminal complaint.

"JMH transferred the child to Brenner's Children's Hospital at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., where a 'bilateral [both legs] emergent guillotine below the knee amputation was performed," according to the report.

Such procedures are typically performed as part of catastrophic infection control.

During the investigation Bremner told authorities, "the child had been living in a box trailer on the residence property for a couple of months, which had three heaters inside."

She told the investigators, "The child was given pop tarts and cereal for breakfast, honey buns for snack and either burgers or spaghetti for food."

"The accused stated that the trailer did not have any windows and the back door goes down but, when shut, you can't get out and the trailer does have a regular door also.

"The accused stated that the child had a toilet which they change about twice a week.

"The accused stated that the child was given a bath in a hot tub which was located outside," all according to the complaint.

The Russell County Sheriff's Office previously released no details regarding the circumstances leading to the couple's arrest.

On Jan. 30 the sheriff's office issued a related statement about a large number of dogs on the Gravel Lick Road property.

While on the property on Jan. 18 officials encountered over 40 dogs that "seemed to be healthy and well cared for."

Before leaving, deputies patched fences and fed the animals, according to the statement.

Bremner was contacted Jan. 20 and asked to surrender the dogs to the county but refused. She has "made arrangements with relatives to feed and look after the dogs," according to the Jan. 30 statement.

The release concerning the welfare of the dogs stems from calls to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have plans to deal with the dogs if they have to pick them up, according to the statement and deputies have attempted to pick up dogs that left the property and take them to the animal shelter.