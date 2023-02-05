A river cleanup series spanning four bodies of water in East Tennessee began Sunday at Watauga Lake.

The 3rd annual Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series, a month-long effort put on by Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, will be held at a different location every Sunday this month stretching from South Holston Lake down to the Ocoee River.

Kathleen Gibi, executive director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, said the four-part series takes volunteers by boat to hard-to-reach shorelines and coves to clean up litter in locations difficult to access by land.

“We love to take people out on the water and show them the beauty of this river that is in their very backyard and then inspire them to take action and clean this gorgeous river system,” Gibi said. “It’s the most beautiful river system in the nation.”

Each of the past two years, the nonprofit dedicated to promoting and maintaining a healthy Tennessee River system has pulled more than 100,000 pounds of trash from its waterways, according to Gibi, who says that while some organizations around the country — like Living Lands & Waters — may be pulling out more by weight, any amount of trash recovered from water sources is significant.

“Whether they’re pulling out millions of pounds a year — like Living Lands & Waters is — or peaking at 100,000 pounds a year like we are, or if they’re doing in the tens of thousands, everybody is making a difference all the way down to that individual River Mile adoptee who is pulling out several bags of trash a year.”

In addition to holding volunteer cleanups along the 652-mile Tennessee River and its tributaries, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful encourages people to participate in their other programs, such as Pledge for Rivers, where you can pledge to stop using a commonly littered item, like plastic straws or bags, for a year. They also do an Adopt a River Mile program where individuals or groups can take it upon themselves to clean up a specific stretch of water.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful also has 18 Seabin electric litter skimmer devices across the Tennessee River watershed, making it the largest Seabin network on any river system in the world, Gibi said.

While volunteer spots were full for Sunday’s cleanup, there are openings for the Feb. 12 cleanup at South Holston Lake. The series travels to Tellico Lake on Feb. 19 and concludes at Parksville Lake, Feb. 26.

To volunteer or learn more, visit www.keeptnriverbeautiful.org.