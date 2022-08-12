Charlie Clark to chair Bank of Marion’s board

Perry D. “Pete” Mowbray, retiring chairman of The Bank of Marion’s board of directors, announced long-time board member Charles C. “Charlie” Clark. Jr. has been elected to succeed him as chair the board.

Clark, a Rich Valley farmer, has served on the board for almost two decades.

He follows in the footsteps of his father, the late Charles C. “Champ” Clark, Sr., who chaired the board from 1985 until 1994. Clark replaced his father on the board in 1994 and now becomes the second member of his family to serve as board chairman.

Clark, who resides in Abingdon, is a graduate of Chilhowie High School, Virginia Highlands Community College, and East Tennessee State University. He is a member of the Rich Valley Fair Association, a former member of the Chilhowie Lions Club, and a member of the Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon.

“I congratulate Charlie Clark on his election as chairman of The Bank of Marion’s Board of Directors,” Mowbray said. “He brings decades of business experience to the position along with an enviable record of service on the bank’s board. He has always been strongly dedicated to protecting the interests of our customers and shareholders while making astute recommendations and decisions affecting important banking issues.”