BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn — The Transportation Security Administration will be installing new state-of-the-art computed tomography X-ray scanners at security checkpoints at Tri-Cities Airport starting next week.

The installation of the new CT scanners is scheduled to begin on April 24 and continue until May 5, with one lane closed each week, according to a written statement.

During this time, travelers can expect some delays because throughput rates at the TSA checkpoint will be decreased due to both the learning curve associated with the machines and the construction work.

The new CT scanners generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bags using a sophisticated algorithm, which will offer improved detection capabilities and greater passenger convenience by allowing laptops, electronics such as cell phones and iPads, and 3-1-1 compliant LGAs to remain in carry-on bags, according to the statement.

This new technology is designed to reduce the need for secondary bag checks and allows TSA officers to better view the contents of the bag. However, to comply with operating requirements of the CT scanner system, every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening and items cannot be placed directly on the X-ray belt, according to the statement.

Oversized bags can no longer be accommodated through the smaller opening to the X-ray tunnel on the CT unit. TSA officers will be available to assist passengers with these new procedures.

“We understand that the installation of the new CT scanners at our TSA checkpoint may cause some inconvenience for our passengers. However, we strongly urge everyone to plan ahead and arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their scheduled departure time. If you do not show up early, it’s very possible you may miss your flight,” said Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director.

In addition, gate checking bags will no longer be allowed. If passengers are checking bags, they will need to do so at the airline counter, which closes 45 minutes before scheduled departure time. All passengers are urged to plan ahead accordingly.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this installation period, and we appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our security measures for all passengers. We look forward to continuing to provide a safe and efficient travel experience for all our passengers,” Cossey said.