Census: SW Va. loses 8% of population over past decade

Southwest Virginia lost more than 8% of its total population — nearly 29,000 people — over the past decade, continuing an extended exodus over recent years.
The 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia now have 313,499 combined residents, down more than 28,800 from just one decade ago, according to figures released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau and compiled by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center.
By contrast, the state grew 7.3%, adding more than 600,000 residents.
All 12 localities lost population, but the greatest declines were in the coalfields region, where Wise County lost more than 5,300 residents, Tazewell County declined more than 4,600 and Buchanan County shrank by over 3,700 — the region’s largest percentage drop at 15.5%.
Washington County registered the smallest decline, losing over 900 residents or about 1.7% of its total population.
The city of Bristol and Wythe County also registered small reductions as Bristol’s population declined by about 600, or 3.4%, to 17,219, and Wythe lost over 900 residents, a 3.2% decline.
“Overall, the city of Bristol has not had a significant decline like other communities in Southwest Virginia. However, any decline is too much,” City Manager Randy Eads said Friday. “Southwest Virginia and the city of Bristol have to do better about retaining and attracting residents.”
The local trend could reverse itself once the Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol comes online, Eads said, adding that attracting new residents was a point of emphasis during his conversations with lawmakers in the sessions leading up to passage of the casino legislation.
“I believe with the new Hard Rock hotel and casino coming to Bristol, that is going to attract people to the city and to our surrounding communities. And Hard Rock will spur new business growth we can’t even imagine at this point that will, hopefully, bring in new residents to our area,” Eads said.
The project is currently awaiting approval of its Virginia gaming license to begin operations at the former Bristol Mall. It is expected to open in late 2022 or the first half of 2023.
While the casino is expected to impact growth locally, it will take more to turn around the region, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said Friday.
“The casino will be good for Bristol and Washington, maybe Smyth and Scott, and will help in Tennessee,” Griffith said. “But it won’t have the impact as the coal industry because they don’t need as much equipment. We’re going to have to find a series of wins across the region. I really believe we’ve got to get Virginia to pay more attention to the Coalfields Expressway — that would open up the coal counties to some more manufacturing potential. We have to look for some small- and medium-sized wins to make up for the loss of king coal.”
Griffith added that the trend of people moving to urban areas or the suburbs of large urban centers hurts this entire region. More developed areas in Griffth’s 9th District, including Roanoke and Montgomery counties, registered growth around Roanoke and Virginia Tech University.
He said while the metallurgical coal industry continues to perform, a combination of the price of natural gas regulations and environmental concerns have tamped down much interest in thermal coal.
State Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, represents some of the region’s most impacted counties, including Buchanan, Tazewell and part of Russell. He said new efforts are underway to keep people employed.
“It is saddening to see Southwest Virginia continue to lose population. It is very similar to what occurred in the coalfields of southern West Virginia many years ago,” Morefield said. “Some of our best talent is being forced to leave. Strong efforts are being made to further diversify the economy, from investing in renewable energy projects, large coal and coke producers such as SunCoke investing $50 million in a foundry plant conversion in Buchanan County, to Project Jonah, a $228 million indoor salmon farm and processing facility that is currently under construction in Tazewell and Russell counties.”
Morefield said cooperation is vital.
“I think it is apparent to leaders from our region that if localities are going to stop the loss of population, they must partner with one another and stop competing. We are already seeing progress on that front with the coalfield counties of Tazewell, Buchanan and Russell forming a regional industrial development authority. Project Jonah will be one of the first projects from which those counties will share the tax revenue on.”
Too many outside this area mistakenly think this region’s counties are all alike, Morefield said.
“In reality, they are very different. The coalfield counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell, Dickenson and Wise are very different from the primarily agricultural counties of Lee, Scott, Washington and Smyth. It is my hope the census data will further prove to legislators from more affluent parts of the commonwealth that if significant investments are not made by the commonwealth, the population loss of Southwest Virginia will become an even larger burden on the entire commonwealth,” Morefield said.
Broken down by planning district, Cumberland Plateau was by far the hardest hit, losing over 12,000 combined residents among its four counties – Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell.
The LENOWISCO District was also hard hit, losing over 10,600 residents across Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.
“It is important to note, with respect to the coalfield counties, the population has been declining for several decades as the dominant industry of coal mining has reduced in employment numbers,” said Jonathan Davenport, executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. “But prior to the coal industry coming to the region around a century ago, the population numbers of the region were substantially less.
“There was not much manufacturing in the coalfield region until about the 1960s, when some of the earliest economic development initiatives began. That is why it is important that programs like VCEDA exist to help diversify the region’s economy, and studies have shown that without such programs, the economic situation in the region would be much worse.”
Just across the border, Northeast Tennessee’s two largest counties grew, with Washington County adding more than 10,000 new residents and Sullivan about 1,300. Neighboring Carter and Johnson counties reported slight declines of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.
Bristol, Tennessee experienced minimal growth, adding 445 residents over the decade from 2010 to 2020, a 1.6% increase. On the western side of Sullivan County, the city of Kingsport grew by 15%, reaching more than 55,400. Johnson City’s population rose 12.5% and now exceeds 71,000.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC