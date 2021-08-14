Census: SW Va. loses 8% of population over past decade

The local trend could reverse itself once the Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol comes online, Eads said, adding that attracting new residents was a point of emphasis during his conversations with lawmakers in the sessions leading up to passage of the casino legislation.

“I believe with the new Hard Rock hotel and casino coming to Bristol, that is going to attract people to the city and to our surrounding communities. And Hard Rock will spur new business growth we can’t even imagine at this point that will, hopefully, bring in new residents to our area,” Eads said.

The project is currently awaiting approval of its Virginia gaming license to begin operations at the former Bristol Mall. It is expected to open in late 2022 or the first half of 2023.

While the casino is expected to impact growth locally, it will take more to turn around the region, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said Friday.