Celebration of MLK encourages to 'Continue to Move Forward'

Poignant words, powerful melodies, and a sense of unity filled the pews Sunday inside one of the region's most prominent African-American churches.

With the theme of “Continue to Move Forward,” a few hundred people of all ages packed Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been the reverend’s 94th birthday.

Mayors and police chiefs from both Bristol, Virginia, and Tennessee delivered well-received speeches reflecting on the day and the cities they currently lead. On the Virginia side, Chief John Austin is also a deacon at Lee Street.

Bristol, Tennessee Chief Matt Austin spoke of King’s “courage to stand against evil and tyranny” and asked attendees to work together for one goal, similar to what he sees when coaching youth sports in the area.

“Make tomorrow better than today,” Austin added.

Bristol native and church Trustee Lawrence Bell Jr. became a Lee Street member as a teenager. Now 75, he led the Sunday ceremony and reflected on what he’s seen the past several decades.

“Because of people like King, I was given opportunities that others were unable to get,” he explained.

The graduate from a segregated school, who became the first black member at the YMCA of Bristol, Bell said he has memories of Dr. King. He was working in Kingsport the day the civil rights leader was assassinated across the state in Memphis.

“I don’t know if I expected it, but sadly, I wasn’t really surprised because of all the threats against him,” Bell said.

Reflecting on the state of race relations today, he said that while “Lee has been a pioneer for black people in Bristol” and life has changed with greater opportunities, “unfortunately, racism still exists…it depends if you want to see it or not.”

Troy Shelley, the church’s choir director and a deacon, told the Herald-Courier before the service that his group is about unity, respect and breaking down barriers.

The Lee Street congregation goes back to the late 19th century — having marked its 150th anniversary a few years ago — while the current structure has stood since 1966. Sunday afternoon’s event was the church’s 34th annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.