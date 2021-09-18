Cause of Marion pet store blaze that killed reptiles under investigation

MARION, Va. – Marion fire crews are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that devastated a Marion pet store Wednesday.

Called just before noon, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire at Blue Iguana, a reptile supply store on the Iron Street Mall in downtown Marion. A number of reptiles, however, didn’t survive.

Once the fire was out, the store’s owners, along with firefighters, police, animal control officers and members of the nearby Smyth County Animal Rescue, sprang into action. The rescue, which is housed across the alley from Blue Iguana, grabbed crates and other containers to hold the reptiles that survived the fire.

“We heard them say ‘crates’ so we just started throwing crates out the door,” said the animal rescue’s executive director.

The surviving reptiles were housed at the rescue while they were being assessed for veterinary care and have since been placed in temporary homes.

Marion Police Chief John Clair, who was among those at the scene, praised the fire crew for its quick action.

“I think Marion Fire [EMS] did an amazing job,” he said. “If they hadn’t had been there as quick as they were it could have easily spread to the entire downtown.”

Marion Fire Chief Richard Keesling said the fire was contained to the Blue Iguana, but adjoining units experienced some smoke damage. He said the origin and cause of the fire is not clear.