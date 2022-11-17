Virginia lottery issues license to Portsmouth casino

Rivers Casino Portsmouth and its operator Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, LLC, this week became the second approved casino facility operator in Virginia.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved its application Wednesday by a 7-0 vote.

The vote followed a comprehensive review of application materials submitted by Rivers Portsmouth Gaming and an extensive background investigation by the Virginia Lottery, according to a written statement.

The lottery licenses and regulates casinos in Virginia and the Portsmouth facility, which is expected to open in early 2023, will join the temporary Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock as Virginia’s only licensed casino operators.

“The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve and the Lottery Board is committed to ensuring that casinos in the commonwealth are operated responsibly, fairly and with the utmost integrity,” Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid said in the statement. “While not all Virginians will choose to visit these facilities, all of our citizens need to be confident that they are regulated with the very highest standards.”

The casino operator didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

The lottery continues to review application materials for two more proposed casinos in Danville and Norfolk. All four were approved by voters in local referenda in November 2020.

“The Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and legal counsel assisted in today’s decision by conducting investigations and background checks on the applicants,” Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee said. “The Lottery works with all casino applicants, their vendors and employees to make sure all aspects of the operation are in strict compliance with Virginia law.”