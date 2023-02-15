Virginia reported its largest month yet of casino gaming revenues for January, with the addition of Rivers Casino Portsmouth to the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock.

The state reported $22.4 million in total adjusted gaming revenue — wagers minus winnings — in the first month with multiple casinos. The temporary Bristol Casino opened last July while the Rivers Casino opened Jan. 23 in Portsmouth. It is the state’s first permanent casino.

The Bristol Casino recorded $13.43 million adjusted gaming revenue for January. That is a decline from the record $14.87 million reported in December but nearly matches the casino's $13.6 million monthly average for the first six months of operation.

And while total revenues declined, income from table games rose by about $50,000 for the month — from $2.74 million in December to $2.79 million in January.

After setting a one-month record with $12.13 million in adjusted gaming revenue in December, Bristol’s slot machine revenues declined to a more typical $10.63 million in January.

State tax revenues from the Bristol Casino were $1.40 million, roughly half the typical monthly rate. That’s because, “as a result of periodic reviews, HR Bristol’s tax payment for January activity was adjusted to reflect a credit for overpayments related to gaming revenues taxed from July — December, 2022,” according to the statement from the Virginia Lottery.

The tax contribution to the Regional Improvement Commission was concurrently lower, at just under $486,000. To date, Bristol Casino activity has generated nearly $5.4 million for Southwest Virginia localities.

After a week-long delay, the Rivers Casino opened Jan. 23 and reported $9 million in adjusted gaming revenues in just over a week of play. That includes $7.45 million from slots and $1.58 million from table games.

The Portsmouth casino has 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games and 24 poker tables.

Overall, total tax revenues were reported at $3 million, including $1.62 million from Portsmouth. That single week generated over $542,000 in gaming tax for the host city.

Hard Rock Bristol remains on track to open its permanent facility in mid-2024.

Both of the state's two other approved casino operators have announced plans to establish temporary casinos this year, in advance of their permanent facilities opening in 2024.

Caesars announced it plans to open a temporary casino inside a tent in July, on part of the site where its permanent casino will be constructed.

Norfolk is expected to operate a temporary casino in a parking lot at Harbor Park, adjacent to where the casino is scheduled to be built but construction hasn't yet started. Previously announced plans to operate a temporary site elsewhere were nixed because state regulations require the temporary casino operate at the same address as the permanent one.

Bristol Casino

Slots Tables Total AGR

July 2020 $10.23M $1.48M $11.71M

Aug. 2020 $11.44M $2.83M $14.27M

Sept. 2020 $11.32M $2.98M $14.30M

Oct. 2020 $11.27M $2.87M $14.14M

Nov. 2020 $10.41M $2.24M $12.65M

Dec. 2020 $12.13M $2.74M $14.87M

Jan. 2023 $10.63M $2.79M $13.43M

Total $77.45M $17.95M $95.41M