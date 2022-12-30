Sports betting again tops $500M in Virginia

November sports wagering in Virginia narrowly missed equaling October’s single-month record, but operators enjoyed record revenues.

The Virginia Lottery released November figures on Friday, reporting more than $518.8 million wagered. That total is just 1.7% below the state’s record of $528 million set in October but is 29% above November 2021.

During the 30 days of November, Virginians wagered an average of $17.3 million per day on sporting events. Their winnings totaled $461.3 million while the operators' hold was a new one-month record $52.8 million, according to the lottery.

Adjusted gross revenues were up 16% from October’s $45.5 million and up 76.5% from the November 2021 total of $29.9 million.

"While handle is down from October's record breaker, the drop was less than 2%, and still nearly 30% higher than November 2021. This demonstrates vital consistent growth in the market and may indicate that Maryland's recent launch won't be affecting Virginia's numbers that greatly after all,” according to BetVirginia.com gaming analyst Dru James.

"November was yet another record-breaking month for the Old Dominion: the state raked in $52 million in revenue, demolishing the old record of $48.3 million, which was set in September of this year. At this rate, it's plausible that revenue could near $80 million by this time next year,” James said in a written statement.

Regulated sports wagering began in Virginia in January 2021.

December sports wagering figures will be released in January.

"As 2022 closes, operators and state coffers alike will be looking to the first quarter of the year to set the tone for 2023. With big sporting events like the Super Bowl and March Madness incoming, there will hopefully be more record-breaking months to come,” James said in the statement.

State law places a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue or wagers minus winnings and other authorized deductions.

Sports gambling generated almost $7.8 million in tax revenues, including $7.6 million for the general fund. That is a nearly 12% increase compared to October and an almost 84% increase over November 2021.