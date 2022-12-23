Skill gamers see appeal in setting but say games are 'addicting'

BRISTOL, Va. – The sun is setting on a Tuesday evening at the Lucky Arcade in a Euclid Avenue shopping center.

A few people are inside the dimly-lit room, having a smoke and testing their luck on gambling machines emitting bright and flashing neon lights.

Mollie Tipton of Kingsport, Tennessee walks in and tries the popular fish shooting game – one she said does take skill – before moving on to one of the many slots-like machines, which she says are more luck-based.

Fresh off a $1,200 payout from a 50-cent spin at a Bristol gas station that morning, Tipton is feeling pretty good about things. She’s also quick to point out the risk involved with the hobby.

“It’s really, really addicting,” Tipton said. “Even when you’re not winning, it’s addicting.”

Tipton has been playing the legal yet unregulated games in Virginia for about six months after being introduced by friends. For her, the environment of the Lucky Arcade and similar establishments is a bit more welcoming than the large, populated Bristol Casino.

“It’s just more chill in here,” Tipton said. “In the casino, I feel anxiety, and there’s higher stakes.”

Jay Phillips sometimes plays the machines at a gaming parlor inside the old Big Eddie’s Deli in Bristol, Virginia. In helping maintain the place, Phillips said he has seen machines pay out as high as $2,000.

Like Tipton, Phillips said people like the vibe of the skill games establishments over the casino because it's more low key.

“A lot of them say they like it better because it’s not a lot of people – there’s not a lot of traffic here,” Phillips said. “They are in their own little world for a while.”

Phillips also said he feels like the casino’s clientele and the skill gamers come from somewhat different backgrounds.

“These are minimum-wage people,” Phillips said.

From Tipton’s perspective, playing the skill games is a way to unwind. Still, she is cautious.

“It can get out of hand really quickly, but it’s still fun,” Tipton said. “It’s a good stress reliever, as long as you don’t get carried away, but it’s really easy to get carried away.”