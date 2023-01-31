Portsmouth casino radically changes smoking policy

Just days after opening, Virginia’s second casino radically modified its smoking policy in response to widespread public complaints.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened Jan. 23 with crowds numbering in the thousands. However the casino’s Facebook page was inundated with hundreds of complaints about smoking in the facility — with many proclaiming the smell was so strong and offensive they would “never return.”

Lottery officials who helped get the casino open, said during last week’s Lottery Board meeting that smoking was the one topic they heard complaints about.

On Monday, casino officials announced changes.

“In response to feedback from guests and the community, effective immediately, Rivers Casino Portsmouth has modified our smoking policy,” according to the statement. “Approximately half of the gaming floor will now be designated as non-smoking, including both slots and table games.

“Signage has been posted to identify smoking and nonsmoking areas. Cigars and vaping are strictly prohibited. As a reminder, smoking marijuana in public in the Commonwealth of Virginia is illegal.

“The overall facility is 80% nonsmoking including all restaurants, BetRivers Sportsbook, The Sound Bar, Top Golf, the event center and the poker room," the statement concluded.

The feedback was similar when The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock opened last July in the former Bristol Mall. Despite having a designated non-smoking room for gaming, patrons complained about smoke on the main gaming floor so Hard Rock officials changed out part of the HVAC system to greatly improve ventilation and made other modifications to address customer complaints.

Last month Hard Rock officials announced the current temporary casino space would remain and serve as a totally smoke-free area after the larger, permanent casino opens in 2024.