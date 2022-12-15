New downtown visitor center planned

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Explore Bristol announced Thursday it is building a visitor center at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tennessee.

City leaders and tourism officials were on hand for the announcement of the new visitor center that is set to be built near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Anderson Street. It is expected to open in 2023.

“The Explore Bristol Visitor Center will be a 2,046-square-foot facility that will work to connect us with visitors and highlight some of our region’s greatest attractions, including Bristol Motor Speedway, The Pinnacle, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the Bristol Casino, South Holston Lake and River, historic downtown, and then the numerous restaurants, hotels, lodging options, shopping, nightlife, entertainment, live music (and) theaters,” said Matt Bolas, executive director of Explore Bristol, an independent nonprofit that is the destination marketing organization of Bristol, Tennessee.

In addition to housing the Explore Bristol office, the visitor center will feature tourism display space, room for small events and meetings and potential exhibits. According to Bolas, a grand opening is expected sometime in late summer, depending on the availability of materials. A construction bid has not yet been awarded, but is coming within the next month or so, he said.

One funding source for Explore Bristol is lodging tax dollars, Bolas said, which are an indication of where Bristol is headed from a visitation standpoint. According to Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, visitation to Bristol this year has been strong.

In 2021, Phelps said Northeast Tennessee recorded $773 million in visitor spending, nearly $304 million of which was in Sullivan County – good enough for 10th among Tennessee counties, a state official said Thursday. Phelps also noted that this year has been the largest on record for lodging taxes in Bristol, Tennessee with more than $527,000 collected so far.

“Our hotels are booked,” Bolas said. “They are bringing in people left and right. People want to experience year round what we have.”

Bolas said it's an exciting time to open up a visitor center in Bristol as the city continues to grow as a regional tourism destination with new attractions coming like the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the Tennessee Hills Distillery.

“We're excited because we are going past post-pandemic, and we’re topping numbers that were before the pandemic,” Bolas said. “Seeing those tax dollars come in is exciting for us, because it places Bristol in a great place to be a tourist destination that people across the country – and across the world for that matter – can come and see, and it elevates all of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”