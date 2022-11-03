More than $2.4M in casino tax revenues set aside for SWVA

LEBANON, Va. — Members of Southwest Virginia’s Regional Improvement Commission continued organizing efforts Thursday and learned they now have $2.4 million of gaming revenue in the bank.

Established by the Virginia General Assembly to oversee the distribution of gaming tax proceeds from the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, the commission agreed Thursday to secure the services of an attorney and continued discussions regarding a policy statement.

The local portion of taxes generated by the Bristol Casino totaled $1.559 million for July and August and the state previously disbursed those funds to the commission. They just received an additional $858,000 which represents September revenues.

That first three months total represents more than $172,700 for each of 14 localities served by the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol district. It includes the cities of Bristol and Norton, along with Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

The commission intends to disburse the funds once annually, between July 1 and Aug. 31.

“From our perspective these monies are going to be some relief for each localities general budget,” Chair Jason Berry of Washington County said after the meeting.

State law requires each to spend that money for public transportation, public safety or education.

“What the commission has been bantering around is does this commission dictate to the 14 localities how they spend the money within these three areas? Our consensus is, we all work for elected officials and we don’t really want to tell them how to spend the money,” Berry said.

“We definitely want to meet the intent of the three areas. One thing we can do is develop a policy that we’ll review what localities come up with in their budget processes and — from what I heard today — as long as they meet the intent of the code. I think the commission members ultimately would like them [elected boards] to have the most flexibility,” Berry said.

The commission has already retained a bank — First Sentinel — which offered free checking services, the best interest rate and locations in Abingdon, Lebanon, Claypool Hill, Richlands, Virginia and Johnson City, Tennessee. They have also retained the audit firm of Robinson, Gardner & Cox of Charlottesville.

The state provided no funding for operations, but commission members expect interest revenue generated by funds should cover all those costs.

“Based on the budget we should be able to pay all our overhead, have some money left over and be able to pass on 100% of the proceeds to each locality,” Berry said.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, issued a statement after the meeting.

“The commission has the important task of distributing local casino revenues to the 14 participating localities comprising the Bristol Transportation District. With over $2.4 million already in the commission’s bank from the first few months of casino operation, these are real dollars that will continue to grow and be reinvested back into local communities starting next year to benefit education, public safety, and transportation," Pillion said.

The commission meets again Jan. 26.