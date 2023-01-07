Local help is available to treat gambling addiction

From small and large jackpot lottery games to online sports wagering, charitable gaming, historic horse racing, unregulated gray machines and now casinos, the options to scratch a gambling itch in Virginia are virtually endless.

Gambling represents an estimated $12 billion industry in Virginia, and that level of participation could double over the next few years as four major casinos open across the commonwealth, an October 2022 Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found.

With that much wagering comes the opportunities for abuse and addiction. An array of research estimates 1% to 3% of people who place a bet would be classified as having a gambling problem — but that estimate is exponentially higher among young people [6% to 9%], according to the National Center for Responsible Gaming.

Another organization, the National Council for Problem Gambling, estimates 2 million U.S. adults meet the criteria for gambling disorder while with another 4 million to 6 million people struggle with gambling-related issues.

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling cites nine symptoms to identify an individual having problems with gambling. They include:

• Needs to gamble with increasing amounts of money in order to achieve the desired excitement.

• Is restless or irritable when attempting to cut down or stop gambling.

• Has made repeated unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back, or stop gambling.

• Is often preoccupied with gambling (e.g., having persistent thoughts of reliving past gambling experiences, handicapping or planning the next venture, thinking of ways to get money with which to gamble).

• Often gambles when feeling distressed (e.g., helpless, guilty, anxious, depressed).

• After losing money gambling, often returns another day to get even (‘chasing’ one’s losses).

• Lies to conceal the extent of involvement with gambling.

• Has jeopardized or lost a significant relationship, job, or educational or career opportunity because of gambling.

• Relies on others to provide money to relieve desperate financial situations caused by gambling.

Anyone with up to five of those symptoms has a “mild” addiction, while adding one or two more is classified as “moderate” while anyone with eight or all nine is considered a “severe” addiction, according to VCPG.

Local help

During the past year, Highlands Community Services — which has provided mental health, substance abuse and developmental services in the Bristol and Abingdon area for 40 years — has added a problem gambling specialist to its staff.

Willard Robertson said much of his job will focus on raising community awareness and education.

“We celebrate the great economic benefits that our community has. We are here to serve anyone who develops a problem. Most importantly is helping find out what the problems are and how to recognize if you have one,” Robertson said.

While his hiring occurred prior to the July 2022 opening of the Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Robertson praised the casino for its awareness efforts with patrons, how its employees are trained to recognize if there is a problem and communicating where help is available.

Additionally, he said, no one under the age of 21 is permitted on the casino floor or to place any type of bet.

“It’s not the casino. The casino does a great job between what they teach their staff, the message that is prevalent throughout the casino and their awareness is strong … Their staff is very well trained,” Robertson said. “I don’t worry so much about the casino as the easy accessibility that comes with our phones, [sports betting] or if I go to the gas station and there is a machine there I can plop down in front of.”

Additionally, many charitable organizations now rely on slots-like electronic pull-tab machines to help with fundraising efforts.

Robertson said the community has become “saturated” with gambling or “gray machines” and operators may or may not monitor who is playing, how long they play and how much they wager.

“My efforts are to raise awareness in our community, starting at a very young age, of how to recognize if someone has a problem, how to gamble and game responsibly,” he said.

Virginia’s General Assembly previously approved legislation to make gambling awareness a requirement in public schools and the Department of Education is currently working on its development.

“I am preparing curriculum that gets us into any age group but I’m particularly focused on from fifth grade up to college freshmen. A curriculum that helps children understand how gambling works, how to recognize if you have a problem, what’s legal or not. Parents are connected to that process and what children take home to their parents — not unlike how the DARE program works,” Robertson said.

He also praised the Virginia Lottery’s awareness programs regarding prohibitions on buying scratch tickets for minors and notices of where to call if someone has a problem.

The Virginia Lottery has also instituted a self-help program for individuals who wish to voluntarily exclude themselves from the state’s casino gaming establishments, sports betting, account-based lottery as well as gaming activities administered by the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs and the Virginia Racing Commission. Individuals may self-exclude for a period of two-years, five-years, or a lifetime.

State lawmakers have also carved out slivers of gaming tax revenue from both sports wagering and casino gaming to fund problem gambling awareness and treatment programs.

Gray machine access

Robertson maintains the unregulated, untaxed “gray machines” may offer the greatest opportunity to abuse the system in Virginia due to widespread “accessibility without accountability.”

“I can go to the store to buy a pack of crackers and I can sit down and gamble, but there is nothing that says I shouldn’t do this, or I have to be a certain age to do this or there is a limit to what I can spend. There are loopholes around everything,” Robertson said.

“The casino has signs warning people. Where are those safeguards when I go to the gas station or pick up my phone? I’m certainly not arguing it shouldn’t be available,” Robertson said. “It is a legal thing many people can enjoy responsibly, but how do we get the word to those that can’t and help them recognize they can’t [gamble] any longer and make help available to them?”

Paths of addiction

Gambling addiction or problem gambling is viewed through a very similar lens as other forms of addictions, such as alcohol and drug addictions because it evolves from providing a dopamine rush of pleasure to assuming control over an individual’s decision making.

“If you have a primary relationship with gambling; that is where you get all your good feelings from; it’s the thing that’s more important than everything else — that’s when gambling becomes a problem,” said Miranda Mingle, director of outpatient services for Highlands Community Services.

“That’s the way we describe any kind of addiction. It could be alcohol, it could be drugs; it could be whatever. That explains why things jump from one thing to the other. We need relationships with other people. When something replaces those relationships — for whatever reason — that becomes the problem and other problems come after that,” she said.

Robertson said the rush of winning offers the initial allure.

“I often hear gambling described as a great form of stress relief for people. That’s where it starts. It’s this great distraction — something to focus on. Most people win early on, and you get this sense of relief and success and it gets you,” he said.

“The dark side of this is it can destroy families. It can be really hard financially, emotionally. I think the problem is most likely bigger because it’s easy to hide. And it’s easy for gambling problems to hide within other problems. There are numbers that say 61% of problem gamblers also have an alcohol issue and there are numbers that measure other addictions as well,” Robertson said.

Research also shows veterans have a greater likelihood of encountering problem gambling issues.

Additionally, statistics show the suicide rate is “considerably higher” among people with serious problem gambling issues, Robertson said.

Mingle said HCS often relies on group settings and peer help — due to their high success rates — when working with individuals battling drug or alcohol addictions because people connect based on similar experiences.

Across the nation there are chapters of Gambler’s Anonymous and Gam-Anon, which meets in Herndon and Richmond in Virginia and Chattanooga and Murfreesboro in Tennessee. There are Gambler’s Anonymous meetings held in Asheville, North Carolina and Princeton, West Virginia, plus other locations in Tennessee and Virginia.

“I sense a Gambler’s Anonymous meetings, or Gam-Anon which is like Al-Anon, will be needed in our area. It would have to be started by someone in recovery for problem gambling. I’ve seen the effectiveness of 12-step programs and how effective these programs are. We know we will need that here,” Robertson said. “I look at Asheville, in the shadow of Cherokee, and it’s all there. It’s [treatment] developed as the issues have appeared.”

Highlands presently has billboards and other informational materials urging people to call 1-800-GAMBLER if they or someone they know needs help.

For more information visit: www.ncpgambling.org/

Gambling Revenues in Virginia 2021

Live and historic horse racing $3.4 billion

Lottery and Internet lottery tickets $3.3 billion

Unregulated electronic gaming $2.2 billion *

Charitable gaming $1.5 billion

Sports wagering $1.3 billion

Total $11.7 billion

*Estimated

Source: Oct. 2022 JLARC study