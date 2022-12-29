Lawsuit could impact legislative action on skill games

An injunction currently allowing skill games to operate in Virginia could dampen legislative enthusiasm to take any additional action when the General Assembly convenes next month.

In 2020 the assembly voted resoundingly to outlaw the games, including so-called skill games, in conjunction with the approvals of casinos by referendum and sports betting. However a one-year moratorium on that ban and now a court injunction has kept the machines whirring. There is speculation legislation to regulate skill games may be introduced.

Deputy Majority Leader Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said the injunction could impede action this year.

“It’s possible but I’m guessing the lawsuit might hinder those efforts. The General Assembly is typically loathe to tweak things that are currently in litigation,” O’Quinn said Thursday.

That lawsuit, filed by business owner and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, seeks to overturn the state ban. Sadler said he wants the state to develop a system to monitor and tax the skill machines — which help the bottom line of his line of truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants. He also opposes the mini-casinos or gambling parlors.

“When casinos were put up for a local referendum, we said that if the voters approved a facility, the industry would be one of the most heavily regulated in the entire state. That has come to pass as the Virginia Lottery monitors everything at the facilities they regulate, including having multiple enforcement officials onsite 24 hours a day,” O’Quinn said.

Each casino operator will pay $15 million for a 10-year state gaming license, fund all of the required background checks for employees and vendors involved in gaming and is required to spend a minimum $300 million to construct each facility. The Hard Rock Bristol facility is expected to cost $500 million.

There are no such requirements, background checks or oversight for gray machine makers, operators or businesses hosting them. None of the gray machines or skill games hosts pay any taxes on their activity and the state has no clue how many are operating across Virginia.

“The mini-casinos that are operating throughout our area are operating outside the bounds of the law and were never approved by voters. They’re entirely unregulated and many folks are not happy about having them in their neighborhoods. We’ve got to do something, but the lawsuit in Southern Virginia may slow us down,” O’Quinn said.

An October study by the Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission forecasts gray machines could generate $120 million in annual tax revenues, based on the 9,000 known machines in 2020-21. The study study also forecasts Virginia's gambling marketplace could support more than twice that number, which could generate between $200 million and $300 million in annual tax revenues.

“I don’t want to speculate. We’ve got another two weeks before all the legislation to be filed for this session is in,” Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, said. “I don’t know exactly what proposals are going to come forward. But I don’t want it to be on a year-to-year basis of whether or not they’re going to be in the marketplace.

“I think a majority of the skill games operators are willing to be regulated and taxed. It’s just up to the General Assembly to provide that framework,” Wampler said. “If there is going to be legislative activity on this issue this year, we need to be focused on providing clear and consistent and understandable regulatory guidelines for them to follow because we haven’t done that in the past.”

Licensed casino operators in Virginia have been mum on the issue, but Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums owner Churchill Downs — which operates thousands of slots-like historic horse racing games at six Virginia locations — doesn’t want the gray machines legalized.

Casinos are regulated by the Virginia Lottery and the HHR games are presently monitored and taxed by the Virginia Racing Commission.

“Many of the convenience store owners with one or two machines have been unwittingly pulled into this mess,” O’Quinn said. “They’re simply the host for a machine and receive royalty payments as such. Nevertheless, the machines are illegal, but there has to be enforcement taken at the local level to curb the proliferation while we determine how the current lawsuit will affect potential legislation.”

Wampler also voiced concern about the mini-casinos, many of which offer no other product or service.

“I think there needs to be attention given to the number [machines] that the state of Virginia would allow to operate and geographic distribution of those machines,” Wampler said. “The other industries that are out there in gaming are highly taxed and highly regulated. We ought to provide a level playing field for all those gambling industry partners.”

Wampler said the injunction could make this a good time for the state to act.

“They’ve got an injunction that was just recently renewed,” Wampler said. “It really is time for the legislature to act and provide some regulation for the industry.”