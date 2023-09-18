BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock International, operators of the Bristol Casino, remitted $50,000 to the Virginia Lottery earlier this year as part of a negotiated settlement agreement.

According to a document filed with the Virginia Lottery and dated June 1, 2023, HR Bristol LLC and the lottery agreed to the payment which settles alleged violations of the state gaming law and avoids the “potential expense and inconvenience of a formal hearing.”

There has not been a formal finding as to the merits of the allegations. This settlement agreement “does not constitute an allegation, an admission, or a denial by either party that a violation of law or regulation has occurred,” according to the document.

The payment was in response to lottery allegations involving people who voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities because they have a gambling problem. Individuals can self-exclude for a period of two years, five years or for a lifetime, according to the lottery.

People who self-exclude are not allowed to enter a casino in Virginia or place a wager in any type of regulated gaming, according to the lottery.

“Between November 2022 and early March 2023, the lottery and the casino concurrently reviewed alleged violations of the Casino Gaming Law that occurred at the casino,” according to the document. “Based on the review, the lottery informed the casino of the lottery’s allegations that the casino, directly and through its contractors and agents, had violated certain provisions of the Casino Gaming Law and the lottery’s related regulations.

“Specifically, the lottery identified alleged violations with respect to voluntarily excluded persons, for which the director is proposing a settlement amount. The lottery has asserted that these actions violated the Casino Gaming Law and the regulations promulgated thereunder, and that these actions were sanctionable,” according to the document.

“Hard Rock has cooperated fully with the lottery’s inquiry into these matters, has taken corrective measures, and has developed a corrective action plan to ensure future compliance with the Casino Gaming Law and its related regulations,” according to the document.