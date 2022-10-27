Hard Rock leadership team discusses how to build a diverse, inclusive work environment

BRISTOL, Va. — As part of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s “Building Community” speaker series Thursday, the Hard Rock International leadership team gave a presentation about how diversity, equity and inclusion practices can help organizations grow and connect with its workforce.

Alexander Quizon, the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion people analytics at Seminole Hard Rock support services, explained by taking into account the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and points of view of their employees and engaging with them, Hard Rock International has been able to create an inclusive environment and grow its business footprint.

“When people have this sense of identity, that their values align to the environment they find themselves in, they feel included,” Quizon said. “If I join a place, a team, a company that sees me for who I am, recognizes what my strengths are, challenge those strengths with the intent of developing me. I start to shift from going from surviving, from clocking in every single day to suddenly thriving. I am engaged, I trust the leadership that I have been given, and I trust that my leaders know me and they empower me to do what I feel is necessary for the well-being of the company.”

Quizon highlighted culture will always be evolving and that it is the role of every business to evolve with it and make sure as things change, they remain inclusive of everyone.

“Our job is to work with partners like human resources, look at policies, look at guidelines, really ask the question. Why were these things written the way they were? And knowing that the world, the market is constantly changing. Does it still make sense? Can we bring additional ideas, insights to make this more relevant or successful, and in doing so, we create an environment, a climate that is inclusive to everyone?” Quizon asked.

In response to a question from the audience during the question-and-answer session. Stephanie Piimauna, the senior vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer at Seminole Hard Rock, emphasized that one of the key factors in Hard Rock’s success is how it customizes each of its casinos, to connect with the communities and cultures that surround them and highlighted they are very interested in connecting more with the Appalachian community as they continue to build the foundation that will ultimately become the Bristol Hard Rock Casino.

“One of the things that we do is we have the overarching company culture, which we talked about, vibrant and energetic and enthusiastic, but we also customize based on the areas, on people,” Piimauna said. “We would love to work with people within that geography that allows us to understand and to integrate, not only into the community, but integrate the community into us.”

Allie Evangelista, the president of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, highlighted that four months after opening the doors of the temporary Bristol Casino, 95% of its employees are local, which will shape what the casino will become.

“Over 95% of our employees are from here, we're not bringing a bus over saying let's open up the property,” Evangelista said. “I think we will become who we are here, what the community is, because of the people.”