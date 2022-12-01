Hard Rock groundbreaking set for Dec. 7

BRISTOL, Va. – Groundbreaking ceremonies for the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol are scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Hard Rock announced the ceremony Thursday, a few weeks after Hard Rock Bristol President Allie Evangelista told the Herald Courier that everything was in place to begin construction. The entire complex is scheduled to be open in mid-2024.

Festivities are slated to include Hard Rock executives, local elected officials, business and community leaders. Due to the nature of the site, the ceremony is limited to invited guests and the news media, according to a written statement.

The "Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock" opened in July and initial gaming revenues exceeded state projections for the final, full-fledged destination. The 30,000-square-foot temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall features 870 slots, 21 table games and a sportsbook.

The 100,000-square-foot Hard Rock Casino is slated to include 2,700 slots and 100 table games.

A 300-room hotel tower will be built in the former mall parking lot with plans for 750 rooms. Plans also include a series of restaurants, bars and retail options, a Hard Rock Live performance venue, spa, swimming pool and other amenities.