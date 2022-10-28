Hard Rock groundbreaking planned for November

BRISTOL, Va. — Groundbreaking activities for the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are expected in the coming weeks, Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista said on Friday.

Corporate executives from Hard Rock International have been in Bristol this week and approved details of the project.

“We are very excited. We will have a groundbreaking ceremony in the next few weeks. We should be starting some additional demo, potentially as early as next week. We are ready to move forward and will be opening spring-summer of 2024,” Evangelista told the Herald Courier.

The formal groundbreaking ceremony is expected in November once schedules are finalized, she said.

“We should see some construction equipment as early as next week. Our construction company has been on standby so they are ready to start. We should see some changes — some noise, some dust —very soon,” she said. “Pretty much everything we communicated we were going to bring to Bristol — and some more — have been approved so we are ready to roll.”

Earlier this week Evangelista was scheduled to make a presentation to the Virginia Lottery Board, but remained in Bristol to attend an event with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The information the lottery board received showed that more than half of the temporary Bristol Casino’s patrons have come from within a 50-mile radius.

Players from 10 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia localities represent more than half of the total guests at the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock during its first three months of operation.

Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee represent 29% of the clientele and made 39% of total visits there during the period, according to information provided by Evangelista and the Virginia Lottery Board.

Nearly 40,000 individual players from all 50 states made nearly 109,000 visits to the temporary facility at the former Bristol Mall. Of that total, more than 7,500 are from Sullivan County — representing nearly one in five total players — and they made more than 30,000 visits. That represents 28% of total visits to the facility which opened July 8, or an average of four visits each.

“Not having a hotel and a destination resort, we expect to be more of a locals market and people driving within maybe 100 miles is basically what we’re seeing the most right now,” Evangelista said. “That is very traditional in markets like this. Our demographic and our visits will change quite a bit once we have a hotel too.

The casino already has more than 50,000 members enrolled in its customer loyalty program.

“I think where we’re surprised and maybe we didn’t expect to be as high as the number of signups. Having 50,000 people in our database after four months of operation is very strong — about double what we expected, which is good for us,” she said.

Nearly 4,000 residents of Washington County Tennessee accounted for about 10% of the casino’s total players to date and they made more than 12,000 visits — an average of 3.1 apiece.

Washington County Virginia was third in the total number of players, nearly 2,200 and visits, with more than 8,600 — an average of 3.97 visits per player.

The greatest concentration of visitors came from host city Bristol Virginia where 1,100 residents made a combined 4,456 visits. That represents 8% of the city’s total adult population.

More than 18,300 players from elsewhere combined to make 78,490 visits to the casino.

The Bristol Casino has entertained some international guests as well, with most coming from Canada, so far, Evangelista said.

Going forward, this first winter raises some questions.

“As we prepare for 2023 we try to forecast what business is going to look like, both for business, and we want to be prepared to service our guests. Not having any history makes things a little difficult because three months of history doesn’t necessary mean that’s what we’re going to see going forward,” Evangelista said.

“September is typically a slower month, just change of seasons, people going back to school, that type of thing. We saw a little bit of decline in visitation but very normal with other markets. It’s a question mark what is going to happen in winter because it’s an area with a lot of options when the weather is nice. When winter comes, it limits the options of what is there to do in free time. We expect to be busy,” she said.

Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons typically mean fewer visitors at casinos, she said, but they are already planning for New Year's.

“We get really busy between Christmas and New Year’s. We are really excited planning a really fun evening for New Year’s Eve. Lots of things are in the works so we’ll invite our guests to spend New Year’s Eve with us and ring in 2023,” she said.

Previously released financial information shows the Bristol Casino generated $40.3 million in adjusted gross revenue through September, with $7.2 million going to the state in taxes with $2.4 million to be split among the localities of Southwest Virginia.

The Bristol Casino also provided more than $22,900 to four local charitable causes during the period. Team members raised more than $12,800 for Habitat for Humanity, provided $6,400 in sponsorship and donations to the 911 Stair Climb Memorial, over $2,700 to the local VFW and $1,000 to the Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk.

“In October we raised a lot of funds for the American Cancer Society and partnered with them,” Evangelista said. “They will be receiving a check that will include donations from our team members and raised funds. Our guests raised funds by rounding up their bills at our food and beverage outlets and donating tickets from slot machines and their change. I will have final numbers once we close out Oct. 31.”

The casino plans to partner with the Feeding Southwest Virginia food bank and Salvation Army in November, she said.

Locality (State) Players Perc. Visits (Avg.)

Sullivan (TN) 7,548 (19%) 30,282 (4.0)

Washington (TN) 3,945 (10%) 12,253 (3.1)

Washington (VA) 2,184 (5.4%) 8,673 (3.9)

Knox (TN) 1,992 (5%) 3,624 (1.8)

Greene (TN) 1,181 (3%) 2,925 (2.4)

Carter (TN) 1,141 (3%) 3,347 (2.9)

Hawkins (TN) 1,125 (3%) 3,154 (2.8)

Bristol (VA) 1,100 (3%) 4,456 (4.0)

Hamblen (TN) 689 (2%) 1,646 (2.4)

Sevier (TN) 677 (2%) 1,133 (1.6)

Region 21,582 (54%) 71,493 (3.3)

Total 39,883 108,772 (2.7)

Sources: Bristol Casino/Virginia Lottery