Hard Rock breaks ground in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — With speakers blaring Starship’s “We Built This City [on Rock and Roll],” Hard Rock executives joined local dignitaries to break ground Wednesday for the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.

While showers forced the activities inside a large tent, the weather failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the formal start of the $500 million project, which is a joint effort with Florida-based Hard Rock International and Twin City entrepreneurs Jim McGlothlin, chairman of The United Company and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures.

The 30-minute ceremony included some revelations regarding the project, which has evolved considerably during the design phase. The changes include leveling both the former Sears building — which was to be the casino site — and the former J.C. Penney building and relocating the hotel, according to Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International.

“We experienced supply chain issues and construction costs escalating. We took another look at what is the best way to do this and found tearing down the Sears building would be cheaper than trying to retrofit the Sears building. As we opened the temporary facility we found pipes that had to be totally replaced and other challenges,” Lucas told the news media. New renderings show the six-story, 300-room hotel will be constructed where the Sears building stood rather than in the south parking area, and will face Gate City Highway. The Hard Rock brand’s signature guitar is shown in a more dreadnaught acoustic-style on the front, facing the entrance.

The facility will be about 300,000 square feet featuring 1,300 slot machines, 50 table games, sports book and dining options to include a Hard Rock Café with bar for live music, a fine dining restaurant Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YouYu Noodle Bar and Constant Grind coffee shop. Plans also include a spa, fitness center and indoor/outdoor swimming pool.

The Hard Rock Live facility, which includes indoor capacity for 1,800 to 2,000, will shift to the north side of the property or what was the mall’s rear entrance, Lucas said. Some specifics of that are still being finalized.

Another major change is the present 30,000-square-foot temporary casino will remain in operation once the permanent facility opens and become exclusively non-smoking while smoking will be permitted in the new, larger casino space, Lucas confirmed.

“We will probably leave some of the amenities down there as far as a small food and beverage outlet, satellite sports betting window and kiosk. We’ll have all the amenities it will just be non-smoking,” Lucas said.

Parking will remain available near the present casino for customer convenience.

In the five months since opening, Bristol Casino has attracted 600,000 guests from all 50 states and several foreign countries, paid out more than $35 million in jackpots and $12 million in gaming taxes including $4 million to be disbursed among 14 Southwest Virginia localities.

The temporary casino has “definitely exceeded expectations,” Lucas said in response to a question.

“I think the temporary being so nice, that was an important component of getting customers that were going to another casino or casinos to see this as a viable option…I think some people thought we would take a section of the mall, put some machines and tables in there and be done with it. That’s just not who we are as a company,” Lucas said. “I think doing it right has helped to exceed our expectations.”

Hard Rock Bristol President Allie Evangelista looks forward to offering both options to guests.

“I don’t think it will be challenging,” she said. “I’ve operated facilities on multi-levels. It provides people with more options. I’m very excited to give as many options and it shows we are listening and trying to learn from the community what people are looking for so we can deliver.”

Crews have already taken down the former Sears auto center building and abatement work inside the former Sears and Penney building is occurring now, Lucas said. Demolition and other work is expected to begin in the coming weeks and he sees no problem meeting the mid-2024 deadline.

Demolishing those buildings will help create more parking, he said.

The number of slot machines announced Wednesday is less than the original plan, but Lucas said that remains subject to change.

“The advantage we have is a lot of space to expand should we need more games,” he said. “We’re about to add 63 games to the existing facility and we’ll do the same thing with the permanent. If we need more games we have a lot of space to do that.

The project is expected to create approximately 900 to 1,000 construction-specific jobs and will be managed by Pennsylvania-based TN Ward Co. and BurWil Construction of Bristol Tennessee. Once the permanent location opens, it is expected to employ 1,200, or about twice the current level.

Evangelista said hiring activities for the full Hard Rock facility will begin in early 2024. About 500 of the current 600 employees are from this immediate area and she expects that will continue for the larger facility.

“We are so excited to have Hard Rock here in Bristol,” Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “After this property sat empty for a little while to have this space be revitalized and turned into something incredible like Hard Rock, it’s great for our community. We welcome all of our visitors coming here now to the temporary site and will continue to come here for many years to come … This is a great day we’re going to remember for a long time.”