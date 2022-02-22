Gate City corridor prepping for casino's arrival

BRISTOL, Va. — Redevelopment of the Gate City Highway corridor in relation to the future Hard Rock project dominated Tuesday’s Planning Commission agenda.

The commission unanimously approved granting a variance to allow Bristol Mall Holdings LLC to acquire about 23 wooded acres from Evelyn Williams. The formal action was needed because neither lot has the required 50 feet of public street frontage, Planner Jay Detrick told the commission.

The land is southwest of the existing mall property.

“The site the casino sits on is made up of multiple lots — probably 15 to 20 lots, but since it’s zoned B-3 general commercial, you don’t have to refile those lots into one. You can look at it as a whole,” Detrick told the commission.

Developers have not determined a specific use for the property, which is presently forest land, Detrick said.

In other action, the commission forwarded a rezoning request to the City Council for a joint public hearing. The request comes from the other of a house at 780 Gate City Highway that currently houses an insurance office and a heat and air service business.

The land is zoned R-2 residential, Detrick said, but received a special use permit in 2014 so a commercial business could operate there. The request is to rezone the 2.1-acre site to B-3 general business.

The site is a short distance from one entrance to the Hard Rock site. The public hearing is expected to occur at the council’s March 22 meeting.

“It’s great to see new development coming to Bristol. I think we all realized Hard Rock would be the start of it, but that stretch now has some things in the works, and that’s exciting to bring that end of the city back to life,” Anthony Farnum, mayor and commission member, said.

In other matters, Detrick said a traffic study is expected to occur soon.

“We are working with Hard Rock on a traffic analysis,” Detrick said. “Hard Rock will be responsible, working with the city and VDOT, so that should make it go a little bit faster,” Detrick said.

The mayor called the traffic study “real important” to maximizing access for residents and visitors.

The Gate City Highway corridor will likely receive the lion’s share of attention, Detrick said, when the Planning Commission revisits the city’s comprehensive plan this year. There was no casino project on the horizon when the most recent version of the comprehensive plan was developed five years ago.

