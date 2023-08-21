BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia’s City Council will consider two zoning-related issues including one for land adjacent to the Bristol Casino.

On Monday the city’s Planning Commission unanimously agreed to send the council a rezoning request for three acres on Grove Park Drive that abuts the rear of the former Bristol Mall property where the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are presently being constructed.

However the commission doesn’t support property owner R.S. Roberts request to rezone the land from R-2 single and two-family residential to B-3 general business. Their decision followed a 20-minute presentation and discussion. City staff also doesn’t support the proposed change.

“Zoning does not require the applicant to state what specific use they want. So any land use that is permitted in the B-3 could be constructed,” Jay Detrick, director of community development and planning, told the commission. “The commercial area in this location has the potential for noise and light pollution with increased traffic that could overwhelm the [street] capacity.”

The entire casino property is zoned B-3, including a parking lot expansion next to the Roberts site.

Grove Park is a hilly, 20-foot-wide street through a residential area along the border of Tennessee and Virginia, with much of the land and all of the road access in Tennessee.

Roberts told the commission he that area has already been impacted by the casino and that will only continue and increase.

“The report mentions noise, light pollution and traffic. Well those things are already happening. The casino is a 24-hour facility. They’re going to have outdoor concerts. Noise is not going to be a factor because its going to be there from now on. They’re building a multi-story hotel operating 24 hours per day. Light pollution is not going to be a problem. It’s going to be totally lighted.”

He said the 3-acre site has been in his family for about 60 years.

“I have absolutely no plans to develop this spot. None whatsoever,” Roberts said.

In response to a question, Roberts said he’s received several offers for the site but none include planned residential.

The site could get water access from BVU Authority and sewer access from Bristol Tennessee.

The casino previously acquired and cleared another nearby lot as part of its future development. The casino and hotel are expected to open next summer.

In other matters, the Planning Commission issued favorable recommendation for a special use permit to allow a daycare center to operate at 144 Birch St., adjacent to the Johnson Court public housing area and the Douglass senior living center.

The site is zoned R-2 residential and owned by the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The daycare would be open to the public and managed by the YWCA.

Both requests require City Council approval.

On Monday the Planning Commission approved a final plat approval from Centre Point LLC regarding a small tract of land off Island Road, behind the Virginia I-81 welcome center.

Detrick said Centre Point recently acquired the land from the Virginia Department of Transportation with plans to locate storm sewer collection there for an adjoining project on the Tennessee side.

The project, as approved by the Bristol Tennessee City Council back in 2018, includes a hotel, restaurant and office components. Detrick said the sewer was for the hotel portion of that project.

Ground was recently broken on the Tennessee portion of the site.

The City Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.