The Bristol Casino reported another solid month, generating more than $13.8 million in adjusted gross revenues for gaming during March.

The Virginia Lottery issued its monthly casino report Friday, showing the future home of Hard Rock Bristol generated slightly more in March than the $13.73 million reported in February.

The 30,000-square-foot temporary Bristol Casino is slated to give way to a 100,000 square foot gaming space when the full Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opens in mid 2024.

Meanwhile the Rivers Portsmouth Casino, the state’s first permanent casino, registered $23.6 million in adjusted revenues during its second complete month of operation.

The Bristol Casino added 18 new slot machines this winter and slots reflected an increase in play, hitting $11.89 million in adjusted revenue, compared to $11.19 million during February.

Revenues from table games slipped just below $2 million for the first time since the casino’s partial opening month of July 2022, at $1.97 million. This despite the addition to eight new table games during the winter, which brought the facility’s total to 28 table games, according to the report.

The Bristol Casino generated more than $2.48 million in taxes, including nearly $830,000 in additional funds for the regional improvement commission with over $1.63 million directed to the state gaming proceeds fund.

Unlike the other Virginia host cities, Bristol’s share of gaming tax revenues are to be equally divided with 13 other regional cities and counties — mirroring the footprint of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol district.

In just under nine months of operation, the Bristol Casino has generated about $7 million to be divided among the various governments in Southwest Virginia.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth has over 1,400 slot machines and reported $15.95 million in adjusted revenues. Its 81 table games generated over $7.67 million, bringing its March total to $23.6 million, according to the report.

The Portsmouth facility generated $4.2 million in total taxes with $1.41 million going to its host city and $2.8 million to the state gaming proceeds fund.