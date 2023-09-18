BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, reported its second highest grossing month of 2023 during August, with nearly $13.9 million in adjusted gaming revenue.

Virginia’s first casino reported $13.88 million in adjusted revenues last month — wagers minus winnings — which is second only to the $14.04 million reported for the month of April, according to a new report from the Virginia Lottery.

The Bristol Casino is one of three currently operating in Virginia and its AGR represented a fourth of all revenues statewide, according to the report.

The three casinos generated a combined $55 million in adjusted gaming revenue with $9.9 million in taxes, including $3.3 million for localities.

Bristol’s 920 slot machines generated $11.38 million in AGR, the second highest total thus far in 2023. Its 29 table games generated $2.5 million for the second consecutive month, the report shows.

The temporary space is scheduled to operate until next summer when the first phase of the full Hard Rock Hotel and Casino complex is completed. Work on that facility is well underway on the former Bristol Mall site at 500 Gate City Highway.

The Bristol Casino generated $2.5 million in total taxes during August, with over $833,000 earmarked for the Southwest Virginia region, according to the report.

The Bristol Casino has generated over $190 million in adjusted gaming revenue since opening in July 2022. That has generated more than $33 million in state gaming tax generating about $11 million for the 14 counties and cities in the Southwest Virginia transportation district.

Last month the Regional Improvement Commission disbursed nearly $9 million equally among the 14 local governments from taxes generated during the Bristol Casino’s first year of operation. Funds must be spent on education, health and safety or transportation needs.

Elsewhere around Virginia, Rivers Casino Portsmouth — the state’s first fully built out casino — reported $21.5 million in total adjusted gaming revenue. About two-thirds, or $14.43 million, was generated by the casino’s 1,459 slot machines. An additional $7.1 million came from its 81 table games.

It generated $3.8 million in taxes, with $1.29 million earmarked for the host city.

The temporary Caesars Virginia casino in Danville reported $19.63 million in adjusted gaming revenue in its third full month of operation, with over 70% — $14.16 million — coming from 826 slot machines. Its 25 table games generated $5.46 million in play.

The Caesars Virginia casino, which is located inside a tent on the future casino property, generated $3.53 million in total tax revenues with $1.17 million coming back to the host city, the report shows.